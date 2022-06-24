U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.21
    +2.94 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,195.27
    +373.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HEPA
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EDISON, N.J., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical mid-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), announced today that its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been adjourned to Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time with respect to Proposal 4 (Authorized Share Increase), as described in Hepion’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”).

The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 29, 2022.

During the current adjournment, Hepion will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to Proposal 4 set forth in the Proxy Statement.

At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 60% of the shares of Hepion’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, which constituted a quorum. At the time of the Annual Meeting votes were sufficient to approve the election of each of Dr. Gary S. Jacob, Dr. Robert Foster, John Brancaccio, Dr. Timothy Block, Dr. Arnold Lippa and Dr. Peter Wijngaard as a director, and to approve Proposal 2 (Appointment of Independent Auditors). However, votes were not sufficient to approve Proposals 3 (2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan) and 5 (Say-On-Pay). Votes were also not sufficient to approve Proposal 4, which requires approval by the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock of Hepion.

Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Annual Meeting will be voted on Proposal 4 at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Board of Hepion urges stockholders who have not yet voted or who have previously voted against Proposal 4 to vote FOR the proposal. The Board believes that the approval of Proposal 4 is in the best interests of the stockholders of Hepion because the availability of additional authorized shares of common stock is required for several reasons including, but not limited to, the additional flexibility to issue common stock for a variety of general corporate purposes as the Board may determine to be desirable including, without limitation, future financings, investment opportunities, acquisitions, or other distributions and stock splits (including splits effected through the declaration of stock dividends).

Hepion encourages all stockholders of record on April 29, 2022 who have not yet voted or who wish to change their vote to do so by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2022.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company's lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in nonclinical studies. In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was soon followed in December 2021 by the FDA’s acceptance of Hepion’s investigational new drug (IND) application for rencofilstat for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). In June 2022, rencofilstat was granted Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of HCC.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to rencofilstat, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion intends to use the platform to identify additional potential indications for rencofilstat to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; risks associated with delays, increased costs and funding shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any drug candidates under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful, or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations
Direct: (646) 274-3580
skilmer@hepionpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Eye Best Week in a Month as Sentiment Calms: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the US‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Co

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Why CalAmp Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) were tumbling today after the company reported first-quarter results that missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations. CalAmp reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.10 in the quarter, which was much worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.03. The company's revenue of $64.7 million -- a decrease of nearly 19% from the year-ago quarter -- was also below Wall Street's average estimate of $69.4 million.

  • EV Newcomer Polestar Stock Has a Big and Wild First Trading Day

    The merger of the special-purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim and the electric-vehicle company coming from Volvo is done.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The inflation problem is real. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.96 compared to just $3.07 last year. If consumers spend $400 more a month on things that they need, then they'll necessarily make cuts elsewhere to keep their heads above water.

  • What’s Wrong, Warren? Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Been Hit Hard in June.

    The drop is exciting some Berkshire investors because the stock now trades for 1.3 times Barron's estimate of its June 30 book value, compared with more than 1.5 times at its March high.

  • Why Meta Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, were rising quickly today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, a rebound in the tech sector appears to be sending Meta's stock higher today. The tech stock had gained 5.8% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 14 Stocks Paying Huge Dividends Totally Burn Investors

    Dividend stocks are the new darlings in S&P 500. But investors are getting burned on those stocks, too.

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.5%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The group would have roughly twice the capital required under Fed rules in the downturn scenario, it said.

  • S&P 500 May Have Another 24% to Fall, 150 Years of Market History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index may have another 24% to fall by year-end, if the past 150 years of financial-market history are any guide.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThat’s according to Societe Gene

  • Can Enbridge Support Its Dividend?

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is offering a sizable 6.7% dividend yield today. The dividend has been increased annually for 27 consecutive years, putting the company in the Dividend Aristocrat space. The core of Enbridge's business is its oil and natural gas pipelines, which make up 58% and 26% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), respectively.

  • Here's What We Like About ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Upcoming Dividend

    ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day...

  • Not ‘Putin’s price hike’: Fed chair contradicts Biden, says inflation was 'certainly' high before Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Protect yourself

    High inflation could be here to stay. Make the necessary adjustments.