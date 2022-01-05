U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data at NASH-TAG Conference

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
- Oral Presentation Chosen as a “Distinguished” Abstract -

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and other liver diseases, today announced that the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Todd Hobbs, will present data from the Phase 2 ‘AMBITION’ study at the NASH-TAG 2022 Conference, which is being held January 6-8, 2022, in Park City, Utah.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Investigating CRV431 in NASH Patients: Data from the Phase 2a AMBITION Study

Session: NOVEL TARGETS

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM MST

Hepion’s AMBITION abstract was one of only nine “distinguished” abstracts selected for an oral presentation at the meeting.

“We are very pleased to have been selected to share the positive AMBITION study data with clinicians, researchers, and regulators at NASH-TAG, one of the most prestigious and clinically focused NASH meetings globally,” said Dr. Hobbs.

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.hepionpharma.com under “Publications” in the Pipeline section.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. CRV431 is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. CRV431 has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH; and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in nonclinical studies.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to CRV431, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion intends to use the platform to identify additional potential indications for CRV431 to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations
Direct: (646) 274-3580
skilmer@hepionpharma.com


