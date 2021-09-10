U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.59
    +1.45 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -10.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.37 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8860
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,720.64
    -633.60 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.43
    -38.32 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Review Data from Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ Clinical Trial of CRV431 in NASH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, today announced that it expects to release additional data from its Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH clinical trial before the market opens on Monday, September 13, 2021. As previously disclosed, all primary endpoints were achieved in the trial.

Hepion is pleased to invite all interested parties to participate in a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on September 13, during which the previously disclosed AMBITION topline results, as well as the additional new data, will be discussed.

To participate telephonically, please dial (855) 493-3481 (U.S.) or (929) 517-0949 (international), conference ID 3568976, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call, which will include accompanying slides, can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the “Investors” section at www.hepionpharma.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. CRV431 is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. CRV431 has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH; and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in nonclinical studies.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to CRV431, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion will use the platform to identify additional potential indications for CRV431 to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; risks associated with delays, increased costs and funding shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any drug candidates under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful, or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations
Direct: (646) 274-3580
skilmer@hepionpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, are sliding lower on Friday. Apellis earned Food and Drug Administration approval for its first drug, Empaveli, this May so there's still a lot riding on pegcetacoplan, the next potential new drug emerging from the company's pipeline. Unfortunately, reductions recorded in the Derby trial weren't strong enough to be considered statistically significant.

  • Here's Why Iveric Bio Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Mixed results from Apellis Pharmaceuticals are good news for Iveric Bio's geographic atrophy program.

  • FDA Sees Covid Shots For Kids 'In The Coming Months,' But Stocks Stumble

    Vaccine stocks dipped Friday after the FDA said it expects to authorize Covid shots for children "in the coming months."

  • T2 Biosystems' Stock Jumps As Its COVID-19 Molecular Test Can Detect Mu, Iota Variants

    T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) announced that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is capable of detecting the Mu (B.1.621) and Iota (B.1.526) variants, which were recently confirmed to be present in the U.S. Also Read: T2 Biosystems Q2 Earnings Edges Wall Street Estimates On Higher Test Panels Volumes, Expects Lower COVID-19 Test Sales In FY21. The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which has demonstrated clinical sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100%, provides results in under two hours utilizing an upper respirato

  • Why Novavax Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 2.6% lower as of 3:25 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came following a report by The Economic Times that the Indian government has requested additional data from Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India (SII), for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 (which is called Covovax in India).

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster Vaccine?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was arguably a prolific vaccine maker before last month, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for those 16 and older to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it co-developed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). After all, Pfizer owns the Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine franchise, which brought in $2.52 billion in revenue during the first half of this year. Pfizer's tick-borne encephalitis vaccine, known as TicoVac, also secured FDA approval in the U.S. last month, which could multiply its revenue several times over to about $1 billion annually.

  • This Promising Healthcare Stock Is Down 50% From Its Highs; Should You Buy the Dip?

    Novocure has been fantastic for investors, up over 1,600% in the past five years. But in the past six months, shareholders have been on a roller coaster.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • Biden Vaccination Plan Could Be a Boon for Covid Test Makers

    While the vaccine requirements will affect tens of millions of Americans, they likely won't have a near-term impact on vaccine makers.

  • BeyondSpring inc (BYSI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us on today's call is Dr. Lan Huang, BeyondSpring's Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Ramon Mohanlal, Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; Richard Daly, Chief Operating Officer; and Elizabeth Czerepak, Chief Financial Officer. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dr. Lan Huang.

  • Apellis Loses A Third Of Its Value; Are Its Mixed Results Enough To Win FDA OK?

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported mixed results for an eye-disease treatment, leading APLS stock to crash on Friday.

  • Moderna Stock Jumped Because It Just Unveiled a Two-in-One Vaccine for Covid and the Flu

    The news came just before the company began an investor event intended to discuss its clinical-development pipeline.

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were sinking 10% this week as of the market close on Thursday. The slide came after the company's CEO stated on Thursday that the launch of Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm has been slower than expected. Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday.

  • Could This Game-Changing FDA Approval Mean Profit for Johnson & Johnson Shareholders?

    Johnson & Johnson's Invega Hafyera was approved by the FDA as the first and only twice-yearly injectable treatment for schizophrenia.

  • Avoid the 10%-per-year penalty for not enrolling in Medicare — know these rules

    Contrary to what many people believe, not all Americans are automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65, which means when the calendar flips closer to your 65th birthday, it’s time to pay attention to enrollment rules to avoid hefty, sometimes permanent penalties. Retirement Tip of the Week: Not sure when you’re officially allowed to enroll in Medicare, or if you already missed the deadline? Medicare Part A, which covers hospital insurance, is typically free of premiums for individuals who have worked at least 40 quarters of any job where they paid payroll taxes into Social Security and Medicare.

  • Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job

    Janine Hoskovec, of Arizona, is now out of a job after she was filmed coughing on a mother and daughter […] The post Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job appeared first on TheGrio.

  • We asked 6 doctors which face masks they wore each day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Here’s what they shared.

    The CDC recommends that even those who are fully vaccinated wear masks in indoor public places now. “The key is that you have something on,” explains Dr. Karl Minges, who serves as the interim dean of the school of health sciences at the University of New Haven, and is the founding director of the university’s master of public health program. Below, doctors and nurses share the masks that they personally wear to protect themselves.

  • U.S. FDA says robust safety data needed before COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety. The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for the use of their vaccines in children below 12, as schools around the country begin to reopen for in-person learning. German drugmaker and Pfizer Inc's partner, BioNTech SE, earlier on Friday said it was set to request approval across the globe to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks.

  • Biden's new vaccine rules have a familiar problem

    Biden's new vaccine rules have a familiar problem

  • Small U.S. employers frustrated by Biden's COVID vaccine mandate

    Small employers like Bob Roth on Friday voiced frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate that workers either get vaccinated or tested regularly to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The co-owner of RoMan Manufacturing, a producer of transformers and glass-molding equipment in Grand Rapids, Michigan, supports vaccination but worries about increased costs, such as for testing and administration, that small companies like his will be forced to bear. "It's easy when you sit in Washington, D.C., to say the employers will handle it," he said.