Hepmil Creators' Network to be badged as a TikTok Creative Marketing Partner in the Creator Marketing Specialty

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepmil Creators' Network (HCN), Southeast Asia's leading digital creator community and part of Hepmil Media Group, announced that it is to be a badged TikTok Creative Marketing partner with a specialty in Creator Marketing.

Under the program, brands can work with HCN to create content optimised for TikTok. Clients will also be able to access all that the TikTok Creator Marketplace - the official platform for brand and creator collaborations on TikTok - has to offer. Brands can tap into TikTok's first-party audience insight, growth trends, best-performing videos, and much more to identify the right creators for creator and paid advertising campaigns.

"TikTok is now a key platform for brands to engage their audiences in an authentic way. For brands to resonate with their audiences, they must have content that strikes a chord. Many turn to creators for advocacy, but it's more important to have a pulse on what's trending within the TikTok community, such that branded content can drive desired marketing impact. This is where HCN comes in – our ability to deliver hyperlocal content riding on trends, or pieces that spark social conversations by our creators – has made us a go-to for clients," said Cassi Yang, Regional General Manager, Hepmil Creators' Network.

HCN currently has over 1,000 creators under its roster, including popular creators such as Arian Teo , AJ Munoz , SonicWebs , Raymorcuevas , among others. In 2022, the Network delivered over 450 campaigns for brands such as Disney, Lazada, Unilever and Warner Music, all of which outperformed initial key performance indicators (KPIs). The Network blends insights with the ability to rally creators to create original, hyperlocal content – specifically in entertainment and comedy – so that brands can better engage audiences in Singapore and the region.

For example, TikTok Singapore had worked with HCN to identify one key creator in six Southeast Asia markets - including Shawn Thia of Singapore, Kyline Alcantara of the Philippines and Khai Bahar of Malaysia - to conceptualise a series of TopView ad campaigns for the former's Mega Sales campaign in late 2022. These six creators built on their online personalities to deliver TikTok content that resonated with local audiences, as well as participated in the campaign's Hashtag challenges to create greater audience awareness and drive engagement.

Story continues

HCN's hyperlocal approach is an extension of Hepmil Media Group's focus on delivering an integrated digital media solution that can reach and engage the region's audience in a compelling manner. As Southeast Asia's leading technology-driven media company, the Group has redefined the region's content and entertainment space, with over 800 million followers across its channels.

"Being badged as a Creative Marketing Partner by TikTok is proof of the Group's capabilities in delivering content that sticks. With our network of creators and onground teams who have a pulse of what works and trends, we have been able to offer our clients solutions that resonate with their target audience. The mark of accreditation by TikTok will only further our abilities to provide services that are effective, but more importantly, content that is optimised to resonate," added Yang.

Adrian Man, Director of Ecosystem Partnerships, APAC & MENA, TikTok said: "Badging Hepmil Creator's Network is a milestone for the region's digital media capabilities, and acknowledging that homegrown network can deliver solutions for brands that can resonate in a region has a diverse audience. Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands. We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way."

Expanding Hepmil Creators' Network in Southeast Asia

HCN plans to double the number of creators within the Network this year and is also expanding its operations to Thailand and Vietnam from Q2 2023, to help brands operating in these markets kickstart hyperlocal TikTok campaigns with its pool of creators.

In addition, HCN is also widening its scope, and evolving to become a talent agency for creators who are exclusive to the Network. The Network will represent, manage and market a group of creators who have shown market and reach potential in both online and offline spaces. Brands will have the opportunity to work with HCN to leverage these talents beyond digital campaigns.

For more information on Hepmil Creators' Network, visit https://www.hepmilcreators.com/

ABOUT HEPMIL MEDIA GROUP

Hepmil Media Group is a regional, technology-driven, media company that runs popular digital content platforms such as SGAG, MGAG, PGAG as well as digital creator agency Hepmil Creators' Network (HCN). The group's original content arm produces content that reaches over 30 million Gen Zs & millennials across the region weekly, while its creator network partners with over 800 of the region's top digital content creators who generate over 3 billion monthly views.

Hepmil Media Group has offices located in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines with over 150 employees across the six countries. For more information, visit https://www.hepmil.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hepmil-creators-network-to-be-badged-as-a-tiktok-creative-marketing-partner-in-the-creator-marketing-specialty-301802883.html

SOURCE Hepmil Media Group