HEPS Investor Alert: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

2 min read

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Hepsiburada (NADAQ:HEPS). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/HEPS for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm LLP
Thornton Law Firm LLP

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/HEPS
The case alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted that: (i) Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (ii) as a result, Hepsiburada initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and GMV had declined during second quarter 2021.
Interested HEPS investors have until December 20, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/HEPS
Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/HEPS

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669224/HEPS-Investor-Alert-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

