Hepsiburada Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ISTANBUL, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as "Hepsiburada" or the "Company"), today announces its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Restatement of financial information: Pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ("IAS 29"), the financial statements of entities whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy must be adjusted for the effects of changes in a general price index. IAS 29 does not establish an absolute rate when hyperinflation is deemed to arise and the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") does not identify specific hyperinflationary jurisdictions. However, IAS 29 provides a series of non-exclusive guidelines that assist companies in exercising their judgement as to when restatement of financial statements becomes necessary. These guidelines consist of (i) analyzing the behavior of the population regarding preservation of wealth in non-monetary assets or in relatively stable foreign currency, prices being quoted in terms of a relatively stable currency, interest rates and wages being linked to a price index, and the loss of the currency's purchasing power, and (ii) as a quantitative characteristic, verifying if the three-year cumulative inflation rate approaches or exceeds 100%. In March 2022, the International Practices Task Force of the Centre for Audit Quality, which monitors countries experiencing high inflation, categorized Türkiye as a country with projected 36 months' cumulative inflation rate greater than 100% as of February 28, 2022. Therefore, Turkish companies reporting under IFRS, including the Company, have been required to apply IAS 29 to their financial statements for periods ending on and after June 30, 2022.

The Company's interim financial statements as of June 30, 2022, including figures corresponding to the same period of the prior year, have been restated pursuant to IAS 29. Under IAS 29, the Company's financial statements are presented in terms of the measuring unit current as of June 30, 2022. All the amounts included in the statement of balance sheet which are not stated in terms of the measuring unit current as of the date of the financial statements are restated applying the general price index. Adjustment for inflation has been calculated considering the price indexes published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Such indices used to restate the financial statements at 30 June are as follows:

Date Index Conversion Factor 30 June 2022 977.9 1.00 31 March 2022 843.6 1.16 31 December 2021 687.0 1.42 30 June 2021 547.5 1.79 31 March 2021 523.5 1.87

In order to ease the understanding of the restated financial statements in accordance with IAS 29, unadjusted figures, denoted as "unadjusted for inflation basis" or "unadjusted for inflation", are also included in the summary tables of the consolidated financial statements and under the "Highlights" section and explanatory notes as relevant.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

(All financial figures are restated pursuant to IAS 29 unless otherwise indicated)

Gross merchandise value (GMV) decreased by 9.7% to TRY 9.6 billion compared to Q2 2021.

Revenue decreased by 6.2% to TRY 2,985.2 million compared to Q2 2021.

Number of orders increased 8.0% to 14.1 million compared to 13.1 million orders delivered in Q2 2021.

Active Customers increased 17.5% to 11.7 million from 9.9 million in Q2 2021.

Frequency increased 23.2% to 5.2 from 4.2 in Q2 2021.

Active Merchant base increased 45.5% to 88.7 thousand from around 61.0 thousand in Q2 2021.

Number of SKUs reached 130.3 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to 62.9 million at June 30, 2021, marking 107% year-over-year growth.

Share of Marketplace GMV reduced to 64.0% compared to 68.7% in Q2 2021.

EBITDA was negative TRY 593.8 million in Q2 2022 compared to negative TRY 404.3 million in Q2 2021. EBITDA as a percentage of GMV declined 2.4 percentage points to negative 6.2% in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 while improving 2.1 percentage points compared to Q1 2022.

Net loss for Q2 2022 was TRY 566.3 million compared to a net loss of TRY 484.1 million for Q2 2021.

Free cash flow was TRY 184.6 million compared to TRY 1,299.8 million in Q2 2021.

First Half of 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

(All financial figures are restated pursuant to IAS 29 unless otherwise indicated)

Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 3.1% compared to H1 2021 to TRY 19.7 billion.

Revenue increased by 4.6% to TRY 6,063.9 million compared to H1 2021.

Number of orders increased 30.7% to 29.1 million compared to 22.3 million orders delivered in H1 2021.

Active Customers increased 17.5% to 11.7 million in H1 2022 from 9.9 million as at the end of H1 2021.

Frequency increased by 23.2% from 4.2 in H1 2021 to 5.2 in H1 2022.

Active Merchant base increased 45.5% to 88.7 thousand from around 61.0 thousand as at the end of H1 2021.

Number of SKUs reached 130.3 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to 62.9 million as of June 30, 2021, marking 107% year-over-year growth.

Share of Marketplace GMV reduced to 64.7% level in H1 2022, compared to 69.1% in H1 2021.

EBITDA was negative TRY 1,430.2 million in H1 2022 compared to negative TRY 635.8 million in H1 2021.

Net loss for H1 2022 was TRY 1,505.9 million compared to a net loss of TRY 849.9 million for H1 2021.

Free cash flow was negative TRY 1,612.3 million in H1 2022 compared to positive TRY 1,009.4 million in H1 2021.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Emirdag, CEO of Hepsiburada said:

"The macroeconomic environment has been challenging, with rising inflation at the forefront of both the local and global markets during first half of 2022. In this environment, we recorded continued order growth during the second quarter, which contributed to an overall 31% rise in number of orders in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year ago. The order performance in the second quarter was driven by diligent execution, and the growth in our active customer base, and order frequency at 18% and 23% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. In the second quarter, our active merchant base grew by 45% to 88.7 thousand while our selection more than doubled to 130 million SKUs.

In the first six months, on an unadjusted basis we generated 72% revenue growth over our TRY17.5 billion GMV which grew 69% compared to the first half of 2021. Adjusted for inflation, revenue growth was 4.6% on the 3.1% rise in GMV during the same period.

Our end-to-end service quality on the back of our technology and logistics capabilities as well as wide range of affordability solutions have been instrumental in retaining our market leadership in terms of NPS. In line with our customer centric approach, we marked another milestone in the Turkish e-commerce market by launching our paid subscription service, Hepsiburada Premium, in July which has reached 200 thousand members in just two months. In addition, we introduced Türkiye's first new generation smart physical store, Hepsiburada Smart Store in July, reinforcing our thought leadership in retail innovation.

With affordability solutions becoming more relevant for consumers, our BNPL solution to which we apply strict risk monitoring practices and measures, has already been used by over 100 thousand customers on our platform by the end of August. Under our long-term strategy of becoming a leading Fintech player across online and offline channels, we will continue to introduce innovative affordability solutions.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on building on our strong value proposition to support both customers and merchants. For the year ending 2022, on an unadjusted for inflation basis, based on our current performance and expectations, we are raising our GMV growth guidance and start guiding on EBITDA also on an unadjusted for inflation basis in line with our progress on our path to profitability."

Summary: Key Operational and Financial Metrics

The following table sets forth a summary of the key unaudited operating and unaudited financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 and six months information for the year 2022 and 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS. Unless indicated otherwise, all financial figures in the tables provided are inflation adjusted (in accordance with IAS 29).

(in TRY million unless otherwise indicated) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 y/y % 2022 2021 y/y % GMV (TRY in billions) 9.6 10.6 (9.7 %) 19.7 19.1 3.1 % Marketplace GMV (TRY in billions) 6.1 7.3 (15.8 %) 12.8 13.2 (3.4 %) Share of Marketplace GMV (%) 64.0 % 68.7 % (4.7pp) 64.7 % 69.1 % (4.4pp) Number of orders (millions) 14.1 13.1 8.0 % 29.1 22.3 30.7 % Active Customer (millions) 11.7 9.9 17.5 % 11.7 9.9 17.5 % Revenue 2,985.2 3,183.9 (6.2 %) 6,063.9 5,798.8 4.6 % Gross contribution 475.0 827.8 (42.6 %) 852.8 1,584.8 (46.2 %) Gross contribution margin (%) 5.0 % 7.8 % (2.8pp) 4.3 % 8.3 % (4.0pp) Net loss for the period (566.3) (484.1) 17.0 % (1,505.9) (849.9) 77.2 % EBITDA (593.8) (404.3) 46.9 % (1,430.2) (635.8) 125.0 % EBITDA as a percentage of GMV (%) (6.2 %) (3.8 %) (2.4pp) (7.3 %) (3.3 %) (3.9pp) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating

activities 396.7 1,376.3 n.m (1,279.3) 1,152.4 n.m Free Cash Flow 184.6 1,299.8 n.m (1,612.3) 1,009.4 n.m Note: The abbreviation "n.m." stands for not meaningful throughout the press release.

(in TRY million unless otherwise indicated)

Unadjusted for inflation2 Three months ended, Three months ended, Jun30, 2022 Mar31, 2022 Jun30, 2021 y/y% q/q % Jun30, 2022 Mar31, 2022 Jun30, 2021 y/y% q/q % GMV (TRY in billions) 9.6 10.1 10.6 (9.7 %) (5.1 %) 9.2 8.3 5.9 57.3 % 11.0 % Marketplace GMV (TRY in

billions) 6.1 6.6 7.3 (15.8 %) (7.0 %) 5.9 5.4 4.0 46.5 % 8.8 % Share of Marketplace GMV (%) 64.0 % 65.4 % 68.7 % (4.7pp) (1.3pp) 64.0 % 65.4 % 68.7 % (4.7pp) (1.3pp) Number of orders (millions) 14.1 15.0 13.1 8.0 % (5.5 %) 14.1 15.0 13.1 8.0 % (5.5 %) Active Customer (millions) 11.7 12.0 9.9 17.5 % (2.5 %) 11.7 12.0 9.9 17.5 % (2.5 %) Revenue 2,985.2 3,078.6 3,183.9 (6.2 %) (3.0 %) 2,861.6 2,527.9 1,754.7 63.1 % 13.2 % Gross Contribution 475.0 377.7 827.8 (42.6 %) 25.8 % 765.5 688.3 486.9 57.2 % 11.2 % Gross contribution margin (%) 5.0 % 3.7 % 7.8 % (2.8pp) 1.2pp 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 0.0pp 0.0pp Net loss for the period (566.3) (939.6) (484.1) 17.0 % (39.7 %) (215.5) (239.7) (324.1) (33.5 %) (10.1 %) EBITDA1 (593.8) (836.4) (404.3) 46.9 % (29.0 %) (246.2) (302.9) (188.6) 31.0 % (18.7 %) EBITDA as a percentage of GMV

(%) (6.2 %) (8.3 %) (3.8 %) (2.4pp) 2.1pp (2.7 %) (3.7 %) (3.2 %) 0.5pp 1.0pp Net cash provided by/(used in)

operating activities 396.7 (1,676.0) 1,376.3 n.m n.m 247.4 (1,242.5) 749.4 n.m n.m. Free Cash Flow1 184.6 (1,796.9) 1,299.8 n.m n.m 86.1 (1,361.9) 705.4 n.m n.m. 1: In addition to the reconciliation provided here, please also refer to "Presentation of Financial and Other Information—Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's press release furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K on June 1, 2022 for the reconciliation of EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for fiscal Q1 2022. 2: The difference between unadjusted and adjusted figures on each statement of comprehensive loss and statement of cash flow line item as well as the non-IFRS measures in the table are reflective of the restatement of such figures in accordance with IAS29. See "Hepsiburada Financial Review --Restatement of financial information" below for additional information on such adjustments.

Note that EBITDA and free cash flow are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Presentation of Financial and Other Information" section of this press release for a definition of such non-IFRS measures, a discussion of the limitations on their use, and reconciliations of the non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. See the definitions of metrics such as GMV, Marketplace GMV, share of Marketplace GMV, gross contribution, gross contribution margin, EBITDA as a percentage of GMV and number of orders and Active Customer in the "Certain Definitions" section of this press release.

Financial Outlook

The below forward-looking statements reflect Hepsiburada's expectations as of September 28, 2022, considering trends year to date and could be subject to change, and involve inherent risks which we are not able to control or foresee. The financial outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to existing market conditions. However, there are several uncertainties including geopolitical headwinds in the region, the inflationary environment both in Türkiye and global markets, local currency volatility, low consumer confidence, pressure on purchasing power, disruption risks in the supply chains, new regulations and evolving competitive landscape. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

Based on our performance in the first half of 2022, we are raising our GMV growth guidance from around 50% to around 60% for the full year 2022 compared to 2021 (on an unadjusted for inflation basis). Achieving profitability through disciplined cash and cost management remains high priority. We continue to have the liquidity to fund our operations, and we are providing additional visibility on this year's performance by providing guidance for our full year EBITDA for the year 2022. Accordingly, we expect to deliver EBITDA as a percentage of GMV within a range of negative 3.0% to negative 2.5% for the full year 2022 (on an unadjusted for inflation basis), up from negative 6.5% in full year 2021.

Key Business Developments

GMV and Order Growth

Our Q2 2022 GMV grew by 57.3% and reached TRY 9.2 billion compared to the same period of last year on an unadjusted for inflation basis. In the first six months of 2022, our GMV grew by 69.1% on an unadjusted for inflation basis from TRY 10.4 billion in H1 2021 to TRY 17.5 billion. Accordingly, adjusted for inflation (as explained under "Restatement of Financial Information" above), our GMV declined by 9.7% in Q2 2022 compared to the same period of last year. In the first six months of 2022, adjusted for inflation, GMV grew by 3.1% compared to the first six months of 2021.

For Hepsiburada, GMV growth is a function of the growth in number of orders and average order value. We achieved continued order growth during the second quarter at 8%, contributing to 31% growth in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The order growth came through a solid Active Customer base and the continued rise in order frequency. Our Active Customer base increased to 11.7 million in Q2 2022 from 9.9 million in Q2 2021 while the order frequency grew by 23% to 5.2 in Q2 2022 from 4.2 in Q2 2021. Continued growth in key growth drivers was attributable to our hybrid 1P-3P business model, attractive customer value proposition including our affordability solutions, continued growth in selection and use of data driven marketing.

In our business model, the change in average order value and the inflation rate are not fully correlated. Generally, the pass-through effect of inflation is more evident in categories such as grocery, food and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) which form a limited portion of our GMV. In other categories, factors including but not limited to inventory carryover and competitive market dynamics also affect the decision of sellers on the platform on to what extent the inflation impact is reflected. Moreover, on the consumer front, pressure on consumer spending has caused tendency for substitution with more affordable alternatives (i.e. towards lower-priced brands, regardless of whether sales are of essentials or non-essentials) and partial holdback in purchase decisions for certain categories.

Marketplace

Our active merchant base increased to 88.7 thousand in Q2 2022 from 61 thousand in Q2 2021. Our comprehensive merchant value proposition and our progress in enhancing merchant experience contributed to this rise in our active merchant base. Our product offering has strengthened with the number of SKUs more than doubling to 130.3 million as of June 30, 2022 from 62.9 million as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the number of active SKUs through our cross-border operations on our platform has reached 4.4 million with over 2.9 thousand participating merchants.

In the second quarter, the Marketplace (3P) – Direct Sales (1P) GMV split was 64%-36% whereas it was 69%-31% in the second quarter of 2021 and 65%-35% in the first quarter of 2022. The rising share of direct sales (1P) operations demonstrates the adaptability of our hybrid business model to the changing operating environment.

Customer Experience

Based on the results of the market research conducted by FutureBright (a local research company) for Hepsiburada, we continued our Net Promoter Score ("NPS") leadership in the Turkish e-commerce market with an NPS of 76 in Q2 2022. We believe our services, which we design to provide "peace of mind" experience to our customers during their shopping journey, were instrumental in customer appreciation and trust.

Post second quarter, in July, we launched a new monthly paid subscription service, Hepsiburada Premium, replacing our earlier loyalty program (Loyalty Club). Hepsiburada Premium subscribers have access to a wide range of benefits that include free delivery and cashback subject to certain conditions and free access to an online streaming service among others. Hepsiburada Premium members exceeded 200 thousand by mid-September.

Meanwhile, on the delivery of oversized products, HepsiJet XL's high quality and reliable service is evidenced by approximately 99% satisfaction score in the second quarter according to our internal reporting (Q1 2022: approximately 99%).

Logistics Network

Our last-mile delivery service, HepsiJet delivered around 57% of total Marketplace parcels in the second quarter, compared to 34% a year ago and 53% a quarter ago. HepsiJet delivered these parcels through wide distribution network across Türkiye on over 200 thousand square meters and with nearly 2,000 carriers. HepsiJet delivered 83% of the orders from direct sales (1P) by the next day in the second quarter, exceeding the performance of the previous quarter. Moreover, we are proud to have registered a new patent for HepsiJet's multi-vehicle route optimization technology, unlocking further efficiencies in its operations.

Regarding the delivery of oversized products, having completed its all 81 city coverage in the first quarter of this year to deliver oversized cargo across the country, HepsiJet XL delivered nearly 75% of such oversized parcels in our 1P operations in Q2 2022 compared to 52% in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, HepsiLojistik, our fulfillment-as-a-service business, continued to scale its operations by adding 183 clients to its portfolio during the quarter. In total, HepsiLojistik provided fulfillment services to 513 clients as at the end of Q2 2022.

Financial Services

Hepsiburada offers its customers the opportunity to meet their needs with innovative payment solutions and services such as one-click check-out, instant returns to wallet, multi-credit card payment, payment in installments, instant customer loans, store credit such as buy-now-pay-later ("BNPL") and charge to billing ability with a telco partner.

Hepsiburada's wallet and payment gateway solution, Hepsipay, since its debut in June 2021, has continued its rapid penetration within Hepsiburada platform consistently, recording 8.0 million Hepsipay wallet customers (represents those users who have opened their wallet account by giving required consent to Hepsipay) as of the end of Q2 2022. In the second quarter, around 39% of total GMV passed through Hepsipay wallet, compared to 40% in the first quarter of 2022.

Launched in early Q1 2022, our BNPL solution is embedded within Hepsipay payment gateway and is currently available for purchases from our direct sales (1P) operations. Using BNPL, over 500 thousand customers were issued a shopping limit and over 100 thousand of those customers used their limits as of the end of August 2022. Customers can buy and pay with up to twelve installments which comes with service fee charge at different rates on the basis of number of installments. We continue to diligently manage credit risks, while maintaining our focus on growth optimization.

We are determined to continue to expand our payments and affordability solutions under our long-term strategy of becoming a leading Fintech player across online and offline channels in Türkiye.

Strategic Assets

Hepsiburada Market, previously known as HepsiExpress, continued to expand its ecosystem throughout the quarter and reached 105 retailers to offer on-demand delivery service for groceries, water and flowers, up from 86 retailers a quarter ago. Hepsiburada Market's perfect order ratio performance (measured as the number of orders from groceries vertical delivered on time, in full and with no return request to the total number of orders from groceries vertical) was 79% in the second quarter of 2022, up by 5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2022. Our efforts to improve our service model are on track to reduce dependency on our delivery resources and introduce cost-effective measures.

Our adtech solutions under HepsiAd were used by more than 10 thousand merchants in Q2 2022. This figure remained flat from the previous quarter.

Our flight tickets service, Hepsiburada Seyahat enabled sales of roughly 37 thousand tickets in Q2 2022 from 27 thousand a quarter ago and 2 thousand during the same period last year.

While the inbound arm of HepsiGlobal continued to expand our selection from international merchants, our outbound operations at HepsiGlobal aim to enable our merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales. Since the first quarter of 2022, we entered the Azerbaijan market where our focus has remained on advancing user experience and expanding our assortment during the second quarter.

We will continue to diligently operate our strategic assets to help fuel further monetization and growth for the overall ecosystem with disciplined cost and cash management.

ESG Actions

Having signed the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC") in January 2022, Hepsiburada has committed to The United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles. As such, Hepsiburada publicly pledged to improve gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. As part of Hepsiburada's efforts in relation to key UN Sustainable Development Goals related to the selected impact areas, namely Quality Education, Gender Equality, Reduced Inequalities and Partnership for Goals, Hepsiburada has continued to create corporate social responsibility programs in cooperation with Türkiye's leading NGOs focusing on children and youth, women, and animal welfare. Within this context, Hepsiburada launched the "A Smile is Enough" initiative to reach out to children in need by supplying them with toys, books or stationery etc. with the help of participating merchants and employees. Since its launch in April 2022, this initiative has reached more than 30,000 children all over the country.

Furthermore, we have kicked-off internally our efforts to set and integrate sustainability goals within our business processes. We aim to create, monitor and report regularly such performance indicators in the upcoming periods.

Hepsiburada Financial Review

Restatement of financial information: Pursuant to IAS 29, the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy is reported in terms of the measuring unit current as of the reporting date of the financial statements. All amounts included in the balance sheet which are not stated in terms of the measuring unit current as of the date of the financial statements is restated applying the general price index. In summary:

(i) Non-monetary items are restated from the date of acquisition to the end of the reporting period.

(ii) Monetary items that are already expressed in terms of the monetary unit current at the end of the reporting period are not restated.

(iii) Comparative periods are stated in terms of measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period.

(iv) All items in the statement of comprehensive loss are stated in terms of the measuring unit current as of the date of the financial statements, applying the relevant (monthly) conversion factors.

(v) The gain or loss on the net monetary position is included in the statement of comprehensive loss and separately disclosed.

Note: All financial figures in the tables provided are expressed in terms of the purchasing power of the Turkish Lira at June 30, 2022 (in accordance with IAS 29) unless otherwise indicated.

(in TRY million unless otherwise indicated) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 y/y % 2022 2021 y/y % GMV (TRY in billions) 9.6 10.6 (9.7 %) 19.7 19.1 3.1 % Marketplace GMV (TRY in billions) 6.1 7.3 (15.8 %) 12.8 13.2 (3.4 %) Share of Marketplace GMV (%) 64.0 % 68.7 % (4.7pp) 64.7 % 69.1 % (4.4pp) Revenue 2,985.2 3,183.9 (6.2 %) 6,063.9 5,798.8 4.6 % Gross contribution 475.0 827.8 (42.6 %) 852.8 1,584.8 (46.2 %) Gross contribution margin (%) 5.0 % 7.8 % (2.8pp) 4.3 % 8.3 % (4.0pp) Net loss for the period (566.3) (484.1) 17.0 % (1,505.9) (849.9) 77.2 % EBITDA (593.8) (404.3) 46.9 % (1,430.2) (635.8) 125.0 % EBITDA as a percentage of GMV (%) (6.2 %) (3.8 %) (2.4pp) (7.3 %) (3.3 %) (3.9pp) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating

activities 396.7 1,376.3 n.m (1,279.3) 1,152.4 n.m Free Cash Flow 184.6 1,299.8 n.m (1,612.3) 1,009.4 n.m

















Revenue

(in TRY million) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 y/y % 2022 2021 y/y % Sale of goods1 (1P) 2,403.9 2,486.0 (3.3 %) 4,881.8 4,482.6 8.9 % Marketplace revenue2 (3P) 303.2 323.2 (6.2 %) 600.1 637.7 (5.9 %) Delivery service revenue 234.8 346.5 (32.2 %) 506.6 639.4 (20.8 %) Other 43.3 28.2 53.5 % 75.4 39.1 92.8 % Revenue 2,985.2 3,183.9 (6.2 %) 6,063.9 5,798.8 4.6 % 1: In 1P direct sales model, we act as a principal and initially recognize revenue from the sales of goods on a gross basis at the time of delivery of

the goods to our customers. 2: In the 3P marketplace model, revenues are recorded on a net basis, mainly consisting of marketplace commission, transaction fees and other contractual charges to the merchants.

On an inflation adjusted basis, revenue decreased by 6.2% to TRY 2,985.2 million in Q2 2022 compared to the second quarter of last year. This was mainly due to 3.3% decline in 1P operations, comprising 80.5% of revenue, 6.2% decline in our Marketplace revenue and 32.2% decline in our delivery service revenue. Meanwhile, other revenue which mainly consist of HepsiAd (our advertising platform) and HepsiLojistik (our fulfillment services provider) revenue streams grew by 53.5%.

As discussed under "GMV and Order Growth", while we continued to deliver a solid order growth at 8% in Q2 2022 compared to the same period of last year, the revenue decline in 1P and 3P operations during this period was mainly due to the limited pass-through effect of inflation to our average order value.

The 32.2% decline in delivery service revenue compared to the second quarter of last year was primarily due to i) decline in number of parcels delivered, ii) limited pass-through impact of inflation on unit delivery service charges and iii) the shift in the GMV mix towards 1P where we generate lower 1P delivery service revenue.

Gross Contribution

(in TRY million unless indicated otherwise) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 y/y % 2022 2021 y/y % Revenue 2,985.2 3,183.9 (6.2 %) 6,063.9 5,798.8 4.6 % Cost of inventory sold (2,510.2) (2,356.1) 6.5 % (5,211.1) (4,214.0) 23.7 % Gross Contribution 475.0 827.8 (42.6 %) 852.8 1,584.8 (46.2 %) Gross contribution margin (% of GMV) 5.0 % 7.8 % (2.8pp) 4.3 % 8.3 % (4.0pp)



















Although an unadjusted for inflation basis, gross contribution margin was at 8.3% in Q2 2022, on an adjusted for inflation basis, gross contribution margin was realized at 5.0%.

Any good that is purchased and sold within the same calendar month has no impact on gross contribution margin under the implementation of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). In Q2 2022, our inventory turnover days was higher compared to Q2 2021, resulting in the 3.3pp decline in inflation-adjusted gross contribution margin.

Below table shows the monthly inflation rates in the first six months of 2021 and 2022.

Consumer inflation Monthly (2003=100) January February March April May June 2022 11 % 5 % 5 % 7 % 3 % 5 % 2021 2 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 2 % Source: Data as announced by TurkStat









On an inflation adjusted basis, gross contribution margin declined 2.8 percentage points from 7.8% in Q2 2021 to 5.0% in Q2 2022. This was mainly due to i) the decline in 1P and 3P revenue mainly due to the limited pass-through effect of inflation to our average order value as discussed under "Revenue" section; ii) the decline in delivery service revenue as discussed under "Revenue" section and iii) the inflation impact on cost of inventory sold in Q2 2022 was significantly higher compared to Q2 2021 given the higher monthly inflation rates during this period as well as comparatively higher inventory turnover days in Q2 2022. In an environment where monthly inflation was expected to continue to rise, securing inventory became critical in order to ensure product availability (particularly in electronic goods).

Operating Expenses:

The table below shows our operating expenses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 in absolute terms and as a percentage of GMV:

(in TRY million unless indicated otherwise) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 y/y% 2022 2021 y/y% Cost of inventory sold (2,510.2) (2,356.1) 6.5 % (5,211.1) (4,214.0) 23.7 % % of GMV (26.2 %) (22.2 %) (4.0pp) (26.4 %) (22.1 %) (4.4pp) Shipping and packaging expenses (277.5) (423.5) (34.5 %) (638.4) (727.2) (12.2 %) % of GMV (2.9 %) (4.0 %) 1.1pp (3.2 %) (3.8 %) 0.6pp Payroll and outsource staff expenses (325.2) (226.4) 43.6 % (666.5) (654.5) (1.8 %) % of GMV (3.4 %) (2.1 %) (1.3pp) (3.4 %) (3.4 %) 0.0pp Advertising expenses (346.9) (518.5) (33.1 %) (743.1) (699.5) 6.2 % % of GMV (3.6 %) (4.9 %) 1.3pp (3.8 %) (3.7 %) (0.1pp) Technology expenses (37.4) (26.8) 39.9 % (74.7) (51.0) 46.3 % % of GMV (0.4 %) (0.3 %) (0.1pp) (0.4 %) (0.3 %) (0.1pp) Depreciation and amortization (101.6) (76.1) 33.5 % (197.0) (145.0) 35.9 % % of GMV (1.1 %) (0.7 %) (0.3pp) (1.0 %) (0.8 %) (0.2pp) Other operating expenses, net (81.8) (36.8) 122.4 % (160.3) (88.3) 81.5 % % of GMV (0.9 %) (0.3 %) (0.5pp) (0.8 %) (0.5 %) (0.4pp) Net operating expenses (3,680.6) (3,664.2) (0.4 %) (7,691.1) (6,579.5) 16.9 % Net operating expenses as a % of GMV (38.4 %) (34.5 %) (3.9pp) (39.0 %) (34.4 %) (4.6pp)

Our net operating expenses decreased by 0.4% to TRY 3,680.6 million in Q2 2022 compared to the second quarter of last year. As a percentage of GMV, our net operating expenses rose 3.9 percentage points (pp) mainly due to 4.0pp increase in cost of inventory sold as a percentage of GMV, 1.3pp rise in payroll and outsource staff expenses as a percentage of GMV offset by 1.1pp decrease in shipping and packaging expenses and 1.3pp decrease in advertising expenses as a percentage of GMV.

Of the total 4.0pp increase in cost of inventory sold as a percentage of GMV, 0.7pp increase was mainly due to 4.7pp shift in GMV composition in favor of 1P compared to a year ago and the remaining 3.3pp increase was due to the impact of inflation adjustment as per IAS 29.

The 1.3pp rise in payroll and outsource staff expenses as a percentage of GMV due to the increase in the number of employees with talent onboarding, along with the impact of annual salary rise, the increase in annual bonus accrual and increase in share based payment expenses (related to shared based payments under the incentive plan adopted prior to our initial public offering). The share based payment expenses in Q2 2022 (covering the provision for equity settled part and the share-based payment provision for the performance target-based payments with the performance targets set in Q2 2022) was TRY 30.1 million compared to TRY 10.7 million in Q2 2021 (covering the provision for equity settled part). Excluding the effect of share based payment expenses, the payroll and outsource staff expenses as a percent of GMV would have been 3.1pp and 2.0pp in Q2 2022 and Q2 2021, respectively.

The 1.3pp decline in advertising expenses as a percentage of GMV was as a result of enhanced marketing efficiency with sharpened focus on retention and engagement across the customer lifecycle and reflects our commitment to pursuing path to profitability. Our segment-based acquisition strategy supported the efficiency in overall marketing spending.

The 1.1pp decline in shipping and packaging expenses, which is through 34.5% decline in absolute terms, was on the back of a decline in number of parcels delivered and limited pass-through impact of inflation in unit delivery service charges in unit prices applied by our delivery partners.

Financial Income

(in TRY million) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 y/y % 2022 2021 y/y % Foreign currency exchange gains 449.7 39.3 n.m. 940.9 115.5 n.m. Interest income on time deposits 45.0 17.6 155.6 % 59.0 26.2 125.5 % Interest income on credit sales 22.9 20.3 13.0 % 40.7 34.8 16.9 % Net fair value gains on financial assets at fair value 0.0 - n.m. 17.0 - n.m. Other 0.5 0.0 n.m. 1.0 0.0 n.m. Financial income 518.1 77.2 n.m. 1,058.6 176.5 n.m.

Our financial income increased by TRY 440.9 million to TRY 518.1 million compared to the second quarter of last year. This wa s mainly driven by a TRY 410.4 million increase in foreign currency exchange gains from our U.S. dollar denominated bank deposits and financial investments due to the 88.2% appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Turkish Lira on average in Q2 2022, as compared to Q2 2021.

Financial Expenses