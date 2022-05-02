U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.42 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.25
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0075 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1350
    +0.3050 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,638.73
    +454.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Hepsiburada Files Its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

·1 min read
In this article:
  • HEPS

ISTANBUL, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed under the SEC Filings section on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.hepsiburada.com/en/financials/sec-filings as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Hepsiburada Logo
Hepsiburada Logo

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request from Hepsiburada Investor Relations Department at ir@hepsiburada.com.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686926/Hepsiburada_Logo.jpg

