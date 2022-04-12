Hepsiburada underscores commitment to sustainability through membership of the United Nations Global Compact

--Hepsiburada has joined the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement a systematic approach to sustainability--

ISTANBUL, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced that the company became a member of the United Nations Global Compact. By aligning to the Global Compact, Hepsiburada plans to improve its corporate sustainability efforts on a global scale.

Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative and voluntary leadership platform, which counts over 15,000 companies from 169 countries among its members. The Compact's aim is to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders to create the world that conducts business responsibly.

By becoming a signatory, Hepsiburada has committed to adopting UNGC principles which outline the basic responsibilities of the global business community to the issues of human rights, labor rights, the environment and anti-corruption, and to aligning the company's strategy and operations with these principles.

Murat Emirdağ, CEO of Hepsiburada, commented: "At Hepsiburada, we see sustainability and social responsibility as core pillars of our business and we have always sought to make a difference in our society through collaboration with public and non-governmental organizations. We are excited to progress our work in this area by becoming a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and aligning our business with UNGC principles. We look forward to engaging with and learning from fellow members of the Global Compact as we strive to lead sustainability efforts of e-commerce industry in Turkey. We will continue to focus on using the power of technology as a responsible business, and contributing to Sustainable Development Goals on a global scale."

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

