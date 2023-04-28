Hepsor AS 2022 audited annual report
The Management Board of Hepsor AS has prepared the audited annual report for 2022. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 15 February 2023, there are no material differences in the audited report.
The consolidated sales revenue of Hepsor for the 2022 financial year amounted to 12.9 million euros and the net profit was 1.3 million euros.
In 2022, the Group completed three residential and three commercial property projects. The sales revenue for the financial year has been mainly generated from the sale of completed residential development projects. As of the end of 2022, we have handed over 45 apartments to home buyers in Latvia, including 26 apartments in the 4b Strēlnieku, 18 apartments in the 9 Baložu and 1 apartment in the 24 Āgenskalna development projects, and 40 apartments in the Paevälja Hoovimajade development project in Estonia. The sale of 76 apartments and 1,487 sqm of commercial space in the Priisle Kodu development project is not reflected in the Group’s sales revenue as the result of the project is recorded using equity method of accounting. In total, we handed over 161 new homes to home buyers in Estonia and Latvia in 2022.
At the end of the year, we handed over the Büroo113 commercial premises to a modern clinic using an innovative concept. This is the first time that green solutions (geothermal heating and cooling, rainwater use, energy-efficient architecture, excellent indoor climate, solar energy, etc.) have been applied in a city centre high-rise. In Riga, a stock office type commercial building was completed at 30 Ulbrokas 3,645 sqm of which are fully covered with lease agreements.
In total, we added approximately 171 apartments to our development portfolio in 2022, including 40 in Riga and 131 in Tallinn. Approximately 60 new apartments will be built on the 12 Manufaktuuri property in the Manufaktuuri Quarter together with our long-term cooperation partner Tolaram Grupp. We started the construction of the Lilleküla Kodud development project with 26 apartments already in December 2022. Up to 45 new homes can be built on the properties purchased at 1a Alvari and 5 Alvari. In Latvia, a property was added on Jūrmala Gatve, where we are planning to build an energy class A three-storey residential building with 40 new homes.
Consolidated statement of financial position
in thousands of euros
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,754
10,889
Trade and other receivables
1,731
652
Current loan receivables
0
2,388
Inventories
69,760
37,237
Total current assets
75,245
51,166
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
232
229
Intangible assets
7
0
Financial investments
2
402
Investments in associates
1,086
0
Non-current loan receivables
1,766
3,408
Other non-current receivables
30
140
Total non-current assets
3,123
4,179
Total assets
78,368
55,345
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
22,565
5,501
Current lease liabilities
46
123
Trade and other payables and prepayments
7,061
6,703
Total current liabilities
29,672
12,327
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
26,015
22,862
Non-current lease liabilities
68
66
Other non-current liabilities
2,290
1,053
Total non-current liabilities
28,373
23,981
Total liabilities
58,045
36,308
Equity
Share capital
3,855
3,855
Share premium
8,917
8,917
Retained earnings
7,551
6,265
Total equity
20,323
19,037
incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent
19,866
18,904
incl. non-controlling interest
457
133
Total liabilities and equity
78,368
55,345
Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income
in thousands of euros
2022
2021
Revenue
12,870
14,961
Cost of sales (-)
-11,096
-11,902
Gross profit
1,774
3,059
Marketing expenses (-)
-446
-271
Administrative expenses (-)
-1,095
-942
Other operating income
70
83
Other operating expenses (-)
-68
-49
Operating profit (-loss) of the year
235
1,880
Financial income
1,889
321
Financial expenses (-)
-787
-512
Profit before tax
1,337
1,689
Current income tax
-6
-16
Deferred income tax
0
60
Net profit for the year
1,331
1,733
Attributable to owners of the parent
1,396
-22
Non-controlling interest
-65
1,755
Other comprehensive income (-loss)
Changes related to change of ownership
-26
70
Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders
10
-1,815
Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period
-16
-1,745
Attributable to owners of the parent
-434
68
Non-controlling interest
418
-1,813
Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period
1,315
-12
Attributable to owners of the parent
962
46
Non-controlling interest
353
-58
Earnings per share
Basic (euros per share)
0.36
-0.01
Diluted (euros per share)
0.36
-0.01
The consolidated anual report 2022 of Hepsor AS has been attached to the current release and will be made available on Hepsor's webpage hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/information-materials/.
The annual report will be presented for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5693 9114
e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee
Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed more than 1,500 homes and 32,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.
