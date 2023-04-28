U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.87
    +2.52 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,847.51
    +21.35 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,125.29
    -16.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.68
    +0.46 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    +0.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.20
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0800 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1950
    +2.3020 (+1.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,007.05
    +56.95 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.46
    -9.31 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,848.93
    +17.35 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Hepsor AS 2022 audited annual report

HEPSOR AS
·4 min read
HEPSOR AS
HEPSOR AS

The Management Board of Hepsor AS has prepared the audited annual report for 2022. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 15 February 2023, there are no material differences in the audited report.

The consolidated sales revenue of Hepsor for the 2022 financial year amounted to 12.9 million euros and the net profit was 1.3 million euros.

In 2022, the Group completed three residential and three commercial property projects. The sales revenue for the financial year has been mainly generated from the sale of completed residential development projects. As of the end of 2022, we have handed over 45 apartments to home buyers in Latvia, including 26 apartments in the 4b Strēlnieku, 18 apartments in the 9 Baložu and 1 apartment in the 24 Āgenskalna development projects, and 40 apartments in the Paevälja Hoovimajade development project in Estonia. The sale of 76 apartments and 1,487 sqm of commercial space in the Priisle Kodu development project is not reflected in the Group’s sales revenue as the result of the project is recorded using equity method of accounting. In total, we handed over 161 new homes to home buyers in Estonia and Latvia in 2022.

At the end of the year, we handed over the Büroo113 commercial premises to a modern clinic using an innovative concept. This is the first time that green solutions (geothermal heating and cooling, rainwater use, energy-efficient architecture, excellent indoor climate, solar energy, etc.) have been applied in a city centre high-rise. In Riga, a stock office type commercial building was completed at 30 Ulbrokas 3,645 sqm of which are fully covered with lease agreements.

In total, we added approximately 171 apartments to our development portfolio in 2022, including 40 in Riga and 131 in Tallinn. Approximately 60 new apartments will be built on the 12 Manufaktuuri property in the Manufaktuuri Quarter together with our long-term cooperation partner Tolaram Grupp. We started the construction of the Lilleküla Kodud development project with 26 apartments already in December 2022. Up to 45 new homes can be built on the properties purchased at 1a Alvari and 5 Alvari. In Latvia, a property was added on Jūrmala Gatve, where we are planning to build an energy class A three-storey residential building with 40 new homes.

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

Assets

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

3,754

10,889

Trade and other receivables

1,731

652

Current loan receivables

0

2,388

Inventories

69,760

37,237

Total current assets

75,245

51,166

Non-current assets

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

232

229

Intangible assets

7

0

Financial investments

2

402

Investments in associates

1,086

0

Non-current loan receivables

1,766

3,408

Other non-current receivables

30

140

Total non-current assets

3,123

4,179

Total assets

78,368

55,345

Liabilities and equity

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Loans and borrowings

22,565

5,501

Current lease liabilities

46

123

Trade and other payables and prepayments

7,061

6,703

Total current liabilities

29,672

12,327

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Loans and borrowings

26,015

22,862

Non-current lease liabilities

68

66

Other non-current liabilities

2,290

1,053

Total non-current liabilities

28,373

23,981

Total liabilities

58,045

36,308

Equity

 

 

Share capital

3,855

3,855

Share premium

8,917

8,917

Retained earnings

7,551

6,265

Total equity

20,323

19,037

incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent

19,866

18,904

incl. non-controlling interest

457

133

Total liabilities and equity

78,368

55,345


Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros

2022

2021

 

 

 

Revenue

12,870

14,961

Cost of sales (-)

-11,096

-11,902

Gross profit

1,774

3,059

Marketing expenses (-)

-446

-271

Administrative expenses (-)

-1,095

-942

Other operating income

70

83

Other operating expenses (-)

-68

-49

Operating profit (-loss) of the year

235

1,880

Financial income

1,889

321

Financial expenses (-)

-787

-512

Profit before tax

1,337

1,689

Current income tax

-6

-16

Deferred income tax

0

60

Net profit for the year

1,331

1,733

Attributable to owners of the parent

1,396

-22

Non-controlling interest

-65

1,755

Other comprehensive income (-loss)

 

 

Changes related to change of ownership

-26

70

Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders

10

-1,815

Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period

-16

-1,745

Attributable to owners of the parent

-434

68

Non-controlling interest

418

-1,813

Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period

1,315

-12

Attributable to owners of the parent

962

46

Non-controlling interest

353

-58

Earnings per share

 

 

Basic (euros per share)

0.36

-0.01

Diluted (euros per share)

0.36

-0.01


The consolidated anual report 2022 of Hepsor AS has been attached to the current release and will be made available on Hepsor's webpage hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/information-materials/

The annual report will be presented for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5693 9114
e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed more than 1,500 homes and 32,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.

Attachments