On her 18th birthday, North Carolina woman won $250,000 on her first ever scratch-off

A North Carolina woman won $250,000 on her first-ever lottery game as she was gifted a scratch-off for her 18th birthday.

Yuridia Gallegos-Echavarrieta said she was at a loss for words when she scratched her Power 5s ticket, which revealed she won $250,000. Her grandfather purchased the ticket at the Speedway convenience store in Mount Airy for $5.

Gallegos-Echavarrieta told the North Carolina Lottery she didn't find out she won until months after her 18th birthday because she didn't scratch off the ticket immediately when she received it.

"I think I was in shock," she told the North Carolina Lottery. "I didn't believe I actually won. We had to go back to the gas station to check it."

Yuridia Gallegos-Echavarrieta with a $250,000 winning check.

The high school senior told her grandfather before anyone else that she had won.

"He was like,' That's awesome!'" Gallegos-Echavarrieta recalled to the lottery.

On December 21, she claimed her prize of $178,126 at the North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh after deducting federal and state taxes. She told lottery officials she plans to invest her winnings.

What is Power 5s?

Power 5s is a North Carolina instant game that costs $5 and launched in October. Gallegos-Echavarrieta has won the third $250,000 top prize, leaving three more prizes to be claimed.

There are still seven out of 10 second-tier prizes worth $10,000 and 44 out of 66 third-tier prizes worth $1,000 remaining.

What are the odds of winning the Power 5s game?

The chances of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.32, while the odds of winning the top prize of $250,000 are 1 in 1,292,630.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina Lottery player wins $250,000 on her 18th birthday