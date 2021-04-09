U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,436.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,730.50
    -17.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.00
    +2.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.42
    -0.18 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    -12.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.34 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.00
    -0.16 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.3660 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,935.05
    +683.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.82
    +33.13 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,921.83
    -20.39 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

HER2 Amplification Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Summary HER2 Amplification Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HER2 Amplification Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948865/?utm_source=GNW


The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on HER2 Amplification Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond.Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer in women and is now the leading cause of female cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Approximately 18 million new breast cancer cases were reported in 2018, with approximately 2.1 million newly diagnosed cases, accounting for almost 1 in 4 cancer cases among women.

Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2 Amplification) is a transmembrane tyrosine kinase receptor belonging to the family of epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFRs). The protein is encoded by the HER2 Amplification (ERBB2) gene, which is located on the long arm of chromosome 17 (17q12-21.32). The inappropriate activation of HER2 Amplification is associated with the development of several malignancies, including breast, gastric, ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, and endometrial cancers. An accurate evaluation of HER2 Amplification status is crucial for identification of patients who would most likely benefit from targeted anti-HER2 Amplification therapies.

In breast cancer, HER2 Amplification gene amplification, occurs in 18% to 20% of patients. On the other hand, the reported HER2 Amplification positivity in patients with gastric cancer ranges widely from 10% to 30% depending on the histologic subtype and location.

Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).

Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are -

Currently marketed HER2 Amplification Tests and evolving competitive landscape -
- Insightful review of the key industry trends.
- Annualized total HER2 Amplification Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.
- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -
- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.
- SWOT analysis for HER2 Amplification Tests market.
- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for HER2 Amplification Tests market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific reimbursement policies.
- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.

In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Companies covered: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Abbott Laboratories , Agilent Technologies Inc , Leica Microsystems , Medac Diagnostics and Others

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

Scope
This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source.

The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the HER2 Amplification Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy
The model will enable you to -
- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on HER2 Amplification Tests market.
- Develop and design you’re in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving HER2 Amplification Tests market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the HER2 Amplification Tests market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the company share of market leaders.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Track device sales in the global and country-specific HER2 Amplification Tests market from 2015-2030.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948865/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • How a Chinese Billionaire Family Is Quietly Expanding Its Empire in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A mainland Chinese property family is quietly building a presence in Hong Kong by snapping up land plots and even a prominent local newspaper.Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s Kwok Ying Shing has become one of the most active Chinese tycoons in Hong Kong with a flurry of new purchases. His moves underscore Chinese elites’ growing influence in the former British colony as its status as a global financial hub shows signs of waning.Kaisa purchased four sites across the city for 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 2020, according to an exchange filing. One of its most recent investments was a 50% stake worth 3.2 billion yuan in a residential land plot in the up-and-coming Kai Tak neighborhood previously owned by beleaguered businessman Pan Sutong.The family’s ambitions go beyond property. Kwok Hiu Ting, the patriarch’s daughter who is in her late 20s, agreed to buy a majority stake in one of Hong Kong’s most-circulated newspapers Sing Tao News Corp Ltd. earlier this year. The deal came as a surprise to many since both Kaisa and its young heiress were little known in Hong Kong.To be sure, their presence remains small compared with the city’s homegrown property clans, who control industries from telecommunications to supermarket chains. But mainland companies are set to become more dominant as China’s recent assertive policies over Hong Kong give room for them to grow there.The government in Beijing will welcome more Chinese firms expanding in Hong Kong to boost business sentiment and create job opportunities, according to Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis. “They will recruit more in Hong Kong to help the government stabilize the negative impacts of the current situation” both economically and politically, he said.The flow of Chinese money is giving a boost to Hong Kong’s property market at a time when worries mount that capital may drain from the city. Global banks have been shedding office space in the prized business districts, while many residents are considering leaving for the U.K. under its new visa policy.A gauge of demand for office space in the city had the steepest quarterly decline on record last quarter, with negative net absorption reaching 900,000 square feet (83,600 square meters), according to Cushman & Wakefield.“The company sees attractive market potential in Hong Kong, one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area and Kaisa Group is confident about Hong Kong’s prospect in the long term,” it said in a statement. The group will keep actively exploring investment and business opportunities in the area, Kaisa added.Kwok Hiu Ting’s newspaper purchase is a personal investment, according to a spokeswoman for the property firm.Founded in 1999, the year after China formally legalized property ownership, Kaisa made its name by renovating abandoned properties, such as the 51-story Guangzhou Zhongcheng Plaza. In 2020, Kaisa ranked 25th by contracted sales in mainland China.But the developer has a checkered past. In late 2014, it was probed over alleged links to Jiang Zunyu, the former security chief of Shenzhen who was later convicted of graft, Bloomberg reported at the time.The Chinese government blocked approvals of its property sales and new projects in Shenzhen, a move that was said to be linked to the investigation. Chairman Kwok resigned in December 2014 before returning four months later, pledging faster growth for the developer. Kaisa wasn’t penalized and authorities lifted the sales restrictions, which had drained cash flows and made it the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its dollar-denominated bonds.Kaisa defaulted on at least six offshore bonds between 2015 and 2016 totaling $2.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it’s financing the four projects in Hong Kong with internal resources and bank loans. But it’s issuing shares to raise HK$2.6 billion ($334 million) for its purchase of a real estate project in Beijing, it said in late March.The background of Kwok and the property firm he founded with his brothers is more complicated than Hong Kong’s local tycoons, who have a long history of financial stability. Kaisa’s net debt-to-equity ratio was at 97% in 2020, compared with CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s 6.9% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s 13.6%. New World Development Co., with much higher gearing than its domestic peers, still has a ratio lower than Kaisa’s at 43%.Kaisa isn’t alone among mainland developers that are venturing into Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group and China Vanke Co. have had several residential projects each put on sale in the past few years. Evergrande even purchased a huge land plot from local builder Henderson Land Development Co. about a year ago with a plan to create the city’s largest mansion.The dominance of Chinese companies in Hong Kong has been growing steadily in the past decade. In 2008, firms from the mainland made up less than 5% of space in Central’s grade A office buildings. Now they lease as much as 30% in the city’s most prestigious business district, according to Savills Plc.And that’s only going to keep rising, if Kaisa is any guide.“There are going to be more Chinese firms building a presence in Hong Kong,” said Ng.(Adds figures on Hong Kong office absorption in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 2-Canada proposes tighter mortgage stress test as home prices surge

    Canada's financial regulator, which has been planning changes in its four-year-old mortgage stress test, on Thursday proposed making it tighter, following concerns that the initial measures could further stimulate the red-hot housing market. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is proposing that the new benchmark to determine the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured borrowers would be either the greater of a range of rates submitted by lenders plus 200 basis points or 5.25%, according to a letter to lenders. It is broadly an increase from the initial plan announced in February 2020, which was shelved a month later as the coronavirus pandemic took front seat.

  • Oil prices hold steady as investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Friday as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for June edged down 2 cents to $63.18 a barrel by 0450 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.70 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.2%. Both contracts are on track to post a 2%-3% drop this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+ that includes Russia, agreed to gradually increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

  • Indian IT’s mega offices will outlive the pandemic

    Some Indian IT companies are talking about permanently allowing certain roles to function remotely. So what will happen to their sprawling offices?

  • Uber to Spend $250 Million to Boost Number of U.S. Drivers

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. said it will spend $250 million to get drivers back on the road and recruit new ones as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the U.S.The money will go toward bonuses for drivers, guaranteed pay and on-boarding for workers who are new to Uber, the company said Wednesday. The program anticipates an eventual rise in demand as more Americans are vaccinated and stores reopen.Uber plans to lay out the money over the coming months, said Matt Wing, a spokesman for the company. Bonuses will depend on a variety of factors, including location and time, he said. Uber shares declined as much as 3.6% during trading Wednesday.Ridership fell sharply over the last year, and a surge in food delivery orders failed to make up for the ride-hailing jobs lost. Many drivers for Uber and Lyft Inc. either sought work elsewhere or applied for government stimulus programs.Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi signaled a rise in driver bonuses during a conference call with investors in February. He said increased spending in the first half of the year would boost driver supply and meet what he expected to be higher demand from riders. The company spokesman declined to say how much Uber spent on driver incentives in the first quarter.(Updates with spokesman comments in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Factory Price Surge Deepens Global Inflation Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices climbed in March by the most since July 2018 on surging commodity costs, adding to worries over rising global inflation as the pandemic recedes.The producer price index rose 4.4% from a year earlier after gaining 1.7% in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, higher than the 3.6% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The consumer price index increased 0.4% after falling for two straight months.After months of deflation, producer prices have started to pick up sharply this year as the cost of oil, copper and agricultural goods rallies. As the world’s biggest exporter, China’s rising prices threaten to stoke inflation around the world, adding to volatility in financial markets. Inflation risks already are mounting because of a stronger recovery in the world economy, massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and soaring shipping costs.“Our research has found that China’s PPI has a high positive correlation with CPI in the U.S.,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The higher-than-expected PPI data could impact people’s judgment of inflation pressure in the U.S. and globally, and this impact shouldn’t be underestimated.”The CSI 300 Index was down 1.5% as of 2:55pm in Shanghai. Copper futures in Shanghai inched lower, while construction steel also dropped.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...Beneath the upswing in China’s inflation in March was a telling divergence -- prices tied to commodities were major drivers, while those linked to household demand were relatively stable. There are two implications -- industrial firms stand to gain from higher factor-gate prices, and consumers aren’t quite back on their feet.-- David Qu, economistClick here to read full reportSurging ProfitsSurging commodity prices have gained the attention of China’s top policy makers, with the Financial Stability and Development Committee -- chaired by Vice Premier Liu He -- calling this week for efforts to stabilize prices. Authorities should “keep a close eye on commodities prices,” the committee said in a statement Thursday evening.The inflation data show consumption remains subdued, giving the central bank reason not to tighten monetary policy anytime soon, according to ANZ’s Yeung.“If inflation pressure starts to manifest in consumer prices, policy could begin to tighten,” he said.Consumer-price deflation in recent months was driven mainly by falling pork prices, a key component of China’s CPI basket. While prices are likely to pick up, the slow recovery in household spending means inflation will likely remain subdued. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.3% in March from a year earlier, while food prices fell 0.7%.“The recovery of manufacturing industry is fast, but the speed of the consumption rebound is less than ideal,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “The recovery of the services sector is not ideal either, but manufacturing is exceptionally good, meaning that manufacturing will continue to drive economic growth going forward, while services will be a drag.”PPI increases could reach more than 7% in the next two to three months, he added.For Chinese businesses, rising factory prices mean higher profits and more capacity to repay debt, with industrial profits jumping in the first two months of the year from the same period in 2020, recent data showed. However, purchase prices for industrial companies rose even faster in March than the price of finished goods, which could squeeze profits if it continues.(Updates 1st and 3rd paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Satan Shoes' to be recalled as Nike agrees to settle lawsuit

    The art collective that sold the customised sneakers will recall the shoes and offer full refunds.

  • World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

    Global stocks hit record highs on Friday, as tech shares on Wall Street cheered receding U.S. inflation fears, with the lack of inflation pressure keeping bond yields near two-week lows. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated late on Thursday that inflation was not a worry, following data showing an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after record-setting session, with S&P 500 pacing toward weekly gain

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening at the end of a technology-led session on Wall Street, with Big Tech shares propelling the broader market to another record high.

  • Exclusive: Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sources

    Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering listing its drilling business on the local stock market, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The state oil giant says its drilling company is the largest in the Middle East. ADNOC has held discussions with banks over the potential initial public offering (IPO), said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high as tech soars; yields steady

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • Housing-Bubble Fear Spurs Canada to Weigh Tighter Mortgage Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s bank regulator is proposing tighter mortgage qualification rules to make it more difficult for home buyers to secure financing, a move aimed at cooling the nation’s booming real-estate market.The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it will setup a new benchmark interest rate used to determine whether people can qualify for uninsured mortgages. Home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%.“Sound residential mortgage underwriting is always important for the safety and stability of financial institutions,” Jeremy Rudin, head of the Ottawa-based agency, said in a statement. “Today it is more important than ever.”The move comes amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.The Canadian Real Estate Association calculates prices are up 17% nationally over the past 12 months. Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay lauded the regulator’s move.“I’m encouraged that that is an implementable, short-term policy that does withdraw some borrowers who are stretching themselves too much with low rates into too large of a house,” McKay said on BNN Bloomberg television.The tighter qualification restrictions will reduce the buying power of households by about 4.5%, according to estimates by Derek Holt, an economist at Bank of Nova Scotia.OSFI said housing market conditions “have the potential to put lenders at increased financial risk,” forcing regulators to take “proactive action.” The regulator said it will revisit the calibration of the qualifying rate at least once a year to ensure it remains appropriate. The plan is to implement the changes on June 1, after consultations.In the meantime, it’s watching how banks handle the increased mortgage demand. “We are looking for heightened vigilance from lenders on collateral management, income verification, and debt servicing,” Rudin said at a news conference. “We will also be monitoring for institutions extending amortization periods and increasing debt servicing limits.”The move impacts the uninsured mortgage space that is overseen by OSFI. The federal government is in charge of mortgage qualification for insured mortgages. There was no indication in the statement that the government planned to follow the move, and requests for comment from the finance department weren’t immediately returned.One unintended consequence could be to temporarily accelerate the market as buyers rush in before the changes are implemented.“We may well see an even hotter spring housing market as a consequence to OSFI’s move,” Holt said by email. “We’ll get more pulled-forward demand.”Paul Taylor, head of Mortgage Professionals Canada, an industry group, said he’s skeptical the move will make much of a difference given high levels of investors entering the market who won’t be impacted.“Even with these measures in place I don’t think you’re going to see the housing market really calm down,” Taylor said.(Updates with Rudin comment in 10th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to show the changes apply to uninsured mortgages.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates dip for the first time in 7 weeks, giving borrowers an opening

    Rates reverse course in a positive sign for borrowers.

  • EV Startup Karma Shopping SPACs for Going Public Transaction – Sources

    By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive has been in talks with multiple special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, about a merger to take the company public, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier in 2021, the company engaged JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help find an appropriate SPAC partner, one of […]

  • Gold dips after promising China data; set for weekly rise

    Gold prices fell on Friday as robust economic data from China boosted hopes of a swift recovery, though bullion was set to rise more than 1% on the week as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields pulled back from recent highs. China's March factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018, beating estimates. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,748.81 per ounce at 0655 GMT, having hit its highest since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on Thursday.

  • ECB Steps Up Warnings to EU Not to Delay Joint Recovery Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers stepped up their pressure on the region’s governments to get on with their joint fiscal stimulus, using stronger language to warn of economic chaos for the region if politicians move too slow.Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco called the European Union recovery fund “crucial” in an interview with Bloomberg TV, and Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said separately that a long delay would be a “disaster.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos said it is “crucial that there not be unnecessary delays.” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg TV that he “absolutely” agrees with Schnabel and delays would mean there might not be a recovery this year.The burst of comments suggest escalating concerns, two weeks after Germany’s top court temporarily blocked that nation’s ratification of the 750 billion-euro ($892 billion) fund’s bond issue. All goverments must sign off on that step before the fund can start.The slow timeline for approving spending plans only by the end of this month and starting to disburse funds around the middle of the year is already posing a risk. As the U.S. powers ahead with its own $1.9 trillion stimulus, global bond yields are being pushed higher.The ECB has been forced to accelerate its emergency stimulus to prevent euro-area borrowing costs rising too quickly while the bloc remains bogged down in extended coronavirus restrictions because of a botched vaccine rollout.Continued StimulusStournaras pushed back against suggestions from his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot this week that the ECB could consider paring back its emergency bond-buying in the third-quarter, saying that’s too soon.Both he and Visco said they would rather let stimulus run too long than risk ending it too early.“We see the light at the end of the tunnel but we have to find a way to accelerate the exit from the tunnel,” Visco said, adding that ramping up vaccinations is also “crucial.”The German legal challenge would be an economic disaster for Europe if the disbursement of the funds were to be delayed indefinitely,” Schnabel said in an interview published in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday. “If that were the case, Europe would have to think about alternative solutions, but that could take some time.”A political group filed an emergency case at the end of March claiming that the EU shouldn’t be allowed to issue the joint debt. In response, the Federal Constitutional Court said it needed to assess whether a preliminary order would be needed -- while that step isn’t uncommon and can usually be done quickly, it has raised concerns that the EU’s cumbersome setup will undermine the recovery.Schnabel, who is responsible for market operations at the ECB, warned that with equity and real-estate prices relatively high, “the risks of a correction are increasing, especially if the economic recovery falls short of expectations.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Archegos: How Wall Street's hubris is a lesson for retail traders

    As Wall Street still clamors to untangle the levered Archegos bets on ViacomCBS and other stocks, lessons are emerging that ring true for both institutional and retail investors. However, while Wall Street lives on to trade another day, the retail crowd may not be as fortunate.