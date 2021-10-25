U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,555.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,371.00
    +30.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +0.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1631
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.02
    +1.01 (+6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6620
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,760.93
    +1,766.05 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.18
    +27.63 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Hera is a new calendar app for people with a lot of virtual meetings

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Meet Hera, a new calendar app that wants to turn the calendar into the main work interface. Hera helps you schedule meetings more easily with natural language processing and lets you share availabilities in an email or any messaging app. The startup is also going to build integrations with your other work tools so that you can surface important information before a meeting and extract information after a meeting.

So far, Hera has raised a $465,000 (€400,000) pre-seed round led by Eurazeo (under the Idinvest brand at the time) and several business angels. It has then joined Y Combinator’s S21 batch and raised a $1.7 million seed round led by Eurazeo.

Business angels who invested in the company include Alexis Bonillo, Thibaud Elzière, Kyle Parrish, Calvin French-Owen, John Gabaix and Karthik Puvvada. Notion Capital and Kima Ventures also invested.

Hera first started as a calendar app focused on note-taking during meetings. Since attending Y Combinator, the product has evolved quite a lot. It is now focused on managing the entire lifecycle of an event for busy people who manage a lot of (virtual) meetings.

First, Hera can help you schedule a meeting and get ready for a meeting. In just a few clicks, you can select multiple slots. Hera then generates a friendly text that you can copy and paste in an email thread, in a WhatsApp conversation or wherever you’re talking about your next meeting.

This is a much friendlier interface for the person receiving the message compared to traditional meeting scheduling tools. You don’t have to generate a link, and the person on the other end doesn’t have to click on a link to find out when this meeting could take place.

Image Credits: Hera

Second, Hera is going to pull context about your upcoming meetings. Chances are you already have a ton of info about people you’re meeting with. You send and receive emails, you may use a CRM and you may be meeting several times a year.

“We’re not going to become a project management platform, we’re going to integrate with tools that you already use,” co-founder and CEO Bruno Vegreville told me.

Hera lets you take some notes before the meeting so that you don’t forget about something. During the meeting, you can add more notes and then export this data to your favorite note-taking app, such as Notion.

Image Credits: Hera

Right now, Hera works best for users who want to take Google Calendar to the next level. Up next, the company wants to add some multiplayer components. For instance, you can imagine better scheduling if both people are currently using Hera. You could also imagine mentioning other Hera users directly in your calendar to get feedback on a meeting.

Hera has been in private beta for the past few months. The startup’s vision is quite clear. Some productivity tools, such as Superhuman, have made people more efficient when it comes to sorting threads and acting on incoming emails. If you consider meetings as threads, Hera could become the Superhuman of calendars.

Image Credits: Hera

Recommended Stories

  • Whistleblower Haugen to testify as UK scrutinizes Facebook

    Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions Monday from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen is set to appear before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content, and her comments could help lawmakers beef up the new rules. It will be her second appearance before lawmakers after she testified in the U.S. Senate earlier this month about the danger she says the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence and fueling misinformation.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a mixed week, failure to hit fresh highs could put the pair under pressure in the week ahead…

  • These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth. Looking forward, I think several burgeoning technologies have the same potential, but none more so than artificial intelligence (AI). Building on that idea, let's look at two companies that are shaping the future of autonomous technology.

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a visit to Sunday’s highs would be needed to avoid a bearish start to the week.

  • Shiba Inu Up 50% to Record, Becomes 11th-Biggest Crypto Coin

    (Bloomberg) -- Shiba Inu soared to record highs over the weekend to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSHIB, as it’s known, was up 50% in the 24 hours t

  • The PC slowdown shouldn’t hurt Microsoft earnings, and here’s why

    The slowdown in personal computer sales due to supply-chain issues in recent months would have hurt Microsoft Corp. in past years, but the company's pivot to cloud computing and cloud software should insulate it from any earnings fallout.

  • Tesla Hits Speed Bump With Self-Driving Software

    Tesla rolled back the latest version of its autonomous driving software, called full self driving, or FSD. The decision will lead to questions about the rollout. It could also lead to some stock market volatility Monday.

  • 20 years ago Apple introduced the iPod, the perfect gateway drug to the Mac

    The iPod was first announced 20 years ago, on October 23, 2001.

  • Desperate for Workers, Restaurants Turn to Robots

    When Florida gave restaurants the green light to reopen indoor dining earlier this year, restaurateurs like Carlos Gazitua were euphoric. They hoped it would resuscitate their businesses, many of which were on life-support after the shutdown. But they quickly learned it was tough to coax workers back. “It was a crisis,’” said Gazitua, owner and CEO of the Sergio’s Restaurant chain in Florida. “We couldn’t find anyone.” Even a major job fair, drawing dozens of restaurant and hotel owners offering

  • Use These Sony Cameras and Lenses to Photograph All the Things

    We know you want a great new Sony camera! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest

  • ICYMI: Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 still needs some work

    Engadget's reviews this week include Microsoft's second gen Surface Duo flip phone and Facebook's portable Portal Go.

  • Apple's new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are already down to $220

    Apple's AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe charger are on sale at Amazon for the first time for $29 off.

  • Eero will upgrade mesh WiFi routers to support the Matter smart home standard

    Eero says it will upgrade its 'modern' WiFi mesh routers to the new Matter smart home standard.

  • Shiba Inu Falls From All-Time Highs. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any of the Coin.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • Tech tip: Get more life out of your dying phone battery

    When was the last time you left the house without your phone? Me neither.

  • Woman finds vast trove of voice recordings collected by Amazon’s Alexa – and you can hear yours

    Amazon customers can request all their data from the shopping giant, and can automatically delete voice data in the Alexa app

  • We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

    Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?

  • NH's Business: A rural NH town without high-speed Internet creates its own broadband network

    NH's Business: A rural NH town without high-speed Internet creates its own broadband network

  • Tesla pulls FSD beta due to software 'issues'

    Tesla rolled back the latest beta version of its full self-driving software on Sunday. It was less than a day after its release.Users had complained of false collision warnings and other issues.In some video posts on social media, users said vehicles with the latest update repeatedly provided Forward Collision Warnings, when there was no immediate danger.Others said vehicles also automatically applied brakes for no reason.Some users said they lost the FSD beta software entirely after having issues with the update.Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter, "Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal quality assurance, hence public beta."Musk also said fixes were in the works.But it's not immediately clear if there's a new date for the release.U.S. federal regulators are increasingly scrutinizing Tesla and its self-driving tech.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is probing Tesla's Autopilot system in three-quarters of a million U.S. vehicles after a series of crashes.