Herald survey shows small towns providing easily accessible contact info, although sometimes inconsistently

Mar. 13—GRAFTON, N.D. — When Jenny Dusek moved to Grafton, she didn't know much about the city. She also wasn't sure where to find information that would help her.

Now, that situation has changed. Dusek, Grafton's community development director, along with a team of workers, launched a new website for the city in February. The site has links to information about city officials and staff, a digital way for residents to pay their utility bills, past City Council agendas and meeting minutes, city departments, business and community links and more. Dusek said the site will be helpful to all residents, newcomers and long-timers alike.

"We wanted to make sure that our information was accessible to anyone that was interested in the community, and that it was informative," she said. "Our old website did not have updated information and it didn't connect a lot of local resources. ... The city website is the best place to host a lot of those things."

Grafton officials are digitizing more physical information, but Dusek said it's a slow process. Some records and information are kept in a physical form for safety and security reasons, she said. Dusek also said bigger cities — Grand Forks and Fargo, for instance — are more "in tune" with technology, making it easier and faster for them to digitize documents compared to smaller towns.

Communities with newspapers see meeting minutes and agendas published in those publications, but not all small towns have a newspaper. And newspapers aren't necessarily where a resident might turn when all that's needed is a City Hall phone number, or the names of local council members.

According to a Herald survey of 20 area communities — conducted over the past month — most have certain key pieces of information: the names of public officials and city staff members, some kind of record of previous city council meeting minutes, a general city phone number and municipal building address. There are outliers among them, however, often missing one or two of these pieces.

The survey was conducted as part of Sunshine Week, a national initiative started in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors. Its intent is to highlight efforts to bring transparency to government proceedings and to encourage others to demand openness and to seek out public information.

The Herald's survey over the past month shows that contact information for city officials is sometimes inconsistent. Some town websites provide phone numbers or email addresses for most city officials, including mayors and city council members, while others only have information for a few key figures.

Following a

similar Herald effort in 2019

, Stephanie Dassinger, deputy director at the North Dakota League of Cities, told the Herald that inconsistencies may exist because small towns often have more personable ties between residents and city officials.

During a Herald audit that year — a project that sought to determine how well small towns keep their records — reporters determined that finding accurate, up-to-date contact information for city leaders was sometimes difficult or impossible.

"Generally, the people living in the city, they know who their elected officials are, so they know how to get a hold of them," Dassinger said. "Unfortunately, there's not a great way for a city with limited resources to make that contact information available publicly."

And it's not just about finding the mayor's phone number.

In North Dakota Rep. Steve Vetter's opinion, people across the state should be able to know more about what's going on in small towns, even if they're far from them.

"It shouldn't matter where you live in the state — you should have the same information available and you should have access to the same services," said Vetter, R-Grand Forks. "Just because you're living in a small town ... I don't believe that you should have any less services."

"As a legislator, I'm for transparency," he added.

Vetter has worked to make more city information digital, specifically in the realms of property and property tax information. Vetter, who is an appraiser, said it can be difficult to get property information from small towns, since it's not readily available on their websites. Instead, he has to call and ask for the information, which sometimes only exists as physical copies. As a result, he uses more time and money in the appraisal process.

During the 2023 legislative session, he created House Bill 1225, a bill to provide additional funds to towns to maintain online portals for electronically accessible property and tax information. The bill passed and was signed by Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Herald's survey over the past month looked at 20 small towns in the region to see what public information is quickly available via a web search. The Herald looked for four specific pieces of information: the address to a city municipal building (city hall, city office, etc.), a city phone number, names of city officials, and the agendas and minutes for city council meetings. Individual contact information for city officials and staff was also noted.

Of the 20 towns, all but two — Gilby and Park River — have a municipal building address listed on a city website. All but four — Gilby, Mayville, Portland and Thompson — have city or city administration phone numbers listed online.

Each of the 20 towns has names of listed officials and contact information of some sort, but the information varies. Some include phone numbers, others emails. Some had a mixture of the two, with certain officials not having any kind of contact information listed while others had both. City council meeting agendas were missing the most.

Following is a summary of the survey's findings:

Website:

https://www.carringtonnd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2023). Minutes, yes (2022-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://cavaliernd.gov/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (Nov. 2023-2024). Minutes, yes (Sept. 2020-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://draytonnd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, no

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.edinburgnd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, no

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.cityofemerado.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2022-2023). Minutes, yes (2022-2023)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.gilbynorthdakota.com/

Municipal building address: No

City phone number: No

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2020-2021, 2023-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.graftonnd.gov/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2022-2024). Minutes, yes (2022-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.hattonnd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2015-2023)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://hillsboro-nd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2020-2023). Minutes, yes (2020-2023)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.lakota-nd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2019-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.cityoflangdon.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2022-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

http://larimorend.com/ubweb/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2023-2024). Minutes, yes (2023-2024) — starting May 2023

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.mayvilleportland.com/

Municipal building address:

Mayville: Yes

Portland: Yes

City phone number:

Mayville: No

Portland: No

Names of city officials:

Mayville: Yes

Portland: Yes,

Agendas and minutes:

Mayville: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (Sept. 2014-Sept. 2023)

Portland: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (one from 2012, partially 2014, 2015-2017, partially 2018-2020)

Contact information:

Mayville: Available but varied.

Portland: Available but varied.

Website:

https://michigannd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2010-2023)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://cityofminto.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2021-2024). Minutes, yes (2021-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.northwoodnd.org/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2019-2023)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://cityofparkriver.com/

Municipal building address: No

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2023-2024). Minutes, yes (2019-2023)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.cityofthompsonnd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2002-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://www.cityofthompsonnd.com/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: No

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, yes (2018-2024). Minutes, yes (2015-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.

Website:

https://walhalland.org/

Municipal building address: Yes

City phone number: Yes

Names of city officials: Yes

Agendas and minutes: Agendas, no. Minutes, yes (2019-2024)

Contact information: Available but varied.