Herbal Cigarette Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 10.75%, Significant Number of Public Awareness Programs and Campaigns to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the herbal cigarette market in the US is a significant number of public awareness programs and campaigns. Many public awareness programs and campaigns encourage consumers to quit smoking. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized May 31st as World No Tobacco Day to create awareness about the risks related to smoking and introduce effective policies to reduce the consumption of tobacco. Similarly, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids helps consumers in reducing tobacco consumption. The American Cancer Society has introduced strategies such as providing incentives to reduce out-of-pocket charges for smoking cessation products. The number of such awareness programs is expected to increase during the forecast period, which is increasing the sales of smoking cessation products such as herbal cigarettes.

The herbal cigarette market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 315.53 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (inorganic herbal cigarettes and organic herbal cigarettes).

The increasing availability of herbal cigarettes across various distribution channels, the increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with smoking, and the non-addictive properties of herbal cigarettes are driving the growth of the herbal cigarette market in the US. However, factors such as stringent government regulations, the presence of substitute products, and the side effects of herbal cigarettes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are increasing the sales of herbal cigarettes. These outlets provide consumers with a wide range of products to choose from. They also offer discounted prices and an enhanced shopping experience.

Bear Blend LLC

BILLY 55, LLC

Brown Bear Herbs, LLC

Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd

Hemp Toke

Honeyrose Product LTD.

Lynpha Vitale

MAANS PRODUCTS

REAL LEAF HERBS LTD

The Herbs N Spices

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

