U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,604.75
    +5.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,302.00
    +36.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,867.25
    +22.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.40
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -0.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.60
    -15.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0941
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2540
    +0.4550 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.32
    +6.85 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.73
    +0.42 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,397.03
    -4.22 (-0.02%)
     

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 10.75%, Significant Number of Public Awareness Programs and Campaigns to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the herbal cigarette market in the US is a significant number of public awareness programs and campaigns. Many public awareness programs and campaigns encourage consumers to quit smoking. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized May 31st as World No Tobacco Day to create awareness about the risks related to smoking and introduce effective policies to reduce the consumption of tobacco. Similarly, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids helps consumers in reducing tobacco consumption. The American Cancer Society has introduced strategies such as providing incentives to reduce out-of-pocket charges for smoking cessation products. The number of such awareness programs is expected to increase during the forecast period, which is increasing the sales of smoking cessation products such as herbal cigarettes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Herbal Cigarette Market in US 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Herbal Cigarette Market in US 2022-2026

The herbal cigarette market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 315.53 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (inorganic herbal cigarettes and organic herbal cigarettes).

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The increasing availability of herbal cigarettes across various distribution channels, the increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with smoking, and the non-addictive properties of herbal cigarettes are driving the growth of the herbal cigarette market in the US. However, factors such as stringent government regulations, the presence of substitute products, and the side effects of herbal cigarettes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are increasing the sales of herbal cigarettes. These outlets provide consumers with a wide range of products to choose from. They also offer discounted prices and an enhanced shopping experience.

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US: Companies Covered

  • Bear Blend LLC

  • BILLY 55, LLC

  • Brown Bear Herbs, LLC

  • Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd

  • Hemp Toke

  • Honeyrose Product LTD.

  • Lynpha Vitale

  • MAANS PRODUCTS

  • REAL LEAF HERBS LTD

  • The Herbs N Spices

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US: What our Reports Offer

  • Market share assessments for the country-level and regional segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports

E-cigarette Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-cigarette market share is expected to increase by USD 15.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 11.2%.

Tobacco Market in Cuba by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tobacco market share in Cuba is expected to increase to USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Herbal Cigarette Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 315.53 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.67

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bear Blend LLC, BILLY 55, LLC, Brown Bear Herbs, LLC, Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd, Hemp Toke, Honeyrose Product LTD., Lynpha Vitale, MAANS PRODUCTS, REAL LEAF HERBS LTD, and The Herbs N Spices

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Inorganic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Organic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bear Blend LLC

  • 10.4 BILLY 55, LLC

  • 10.5 Brown Bear Herbs, LLC

  • 10.6 Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd

  • 10.7 Hemp Toke

  • 10.8 Honeyrose Product LTD.

  • 10.9 Lynpha Vitale

  • 10.10 MAANS PRODUCTS

  • 10.11 REAL LEAF HERBS LTD

  • 10.12 The Herbs N Spices

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Herbal Cigarette Market in US 2022-2026
Herbal Cigarette Market in US 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbal-cigarette-market-in-the-us-to-record-a-cagr-of-10-75-significant-number-of-public-awareness-programs-and-campaigns-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301646202.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable The balance for the new unit, w

  • Lululemon stock climbs on Piper Sandler upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Piper Sandler upgrading Lululemon stock to Overweight.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Five9 Gets Punched in the Gut

    Five9 FIVN is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. On Monday the company's CEO resigned to take another job and on Tuesday a major sell firm cut its fundamental rating of the stock to equal-weight.

  • India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project. "We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.