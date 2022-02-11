U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.25
    -26.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,964.00
    -175.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,594.00
    -107.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.50
    -16.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.01
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.52 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.62
    +4.66 (+23.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0730
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,413.93
    -793.09 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.41
    -13.77 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.69
    -43.71 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Herbal Cosmetics Market to register a growth of USD 24.84 billion at a CAGR of 5.64% | Increasing Preference for Online Shopping will be a Key Trend | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal cosmetics market is estimated to grow by USD 24.84 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%.

Attractive Opportunities in Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as the increasing preference for online shopping and the growing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals will drive the herbal cosmetics market growth positively.

Our research report on "Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Herbal Cosmetics Market Report Key Highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate in 2021: 6.09%

  • Key market segments: Product (skin care, hair care, and body care) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 40%

Herbal Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 24.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.09

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd., Ayur Herbals, Emami Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Herbal Cosmetics Market Trend

  • Increasing preference for online shopping

There has been a gradual spike in the adoption of online channels and marketplace. The significant increase in the number of online shopping portals and the penetration of smartphones across the globe have enabled vendors to sell their personal care products, including herbal cosmetics, through the online distribution channel. Third-party marketplaces offer online shopping portals that allow consumers to compare and collect information about personal care products, including herbal cosmetics, and offer valuable feedback. In addition, market players have started selling their products through their web portals, and this provides convenience to consumers to shop online, in turn, boosting the herbal cosmetics market growth during the forecast period.

Herbal Cosmetics Market Challenge

  • High Cost of Herbal Cosmetic Products

The high cost of herbal cosmetic products will be a major challenge for the herbal cosmetics market during the forecast period. The production costs of herbal cosmetic products are comparatively higher than other alternatives due to the great labor inputs required to make these products. Manufacturers often use high-quality raw materials to produce these products because of the stringent regulations made by governments regarding the production of herbal cosmetic products. These raw-materials are highly priced, in turn, limiting the growth of the market.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the herbal cosmetics market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The herbal cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product line extensions and innovative offerings to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd.

  • Ayur Herbals

  • Emami Ltd.

  • Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

  • LOreal SA

  • Patanjali Ayurved

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Weleda Group

  • Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Product

The skin care segment held the largest herbal cosmetics market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing traction of personalized herbal skin care products in developed economies such as the US, France, and Canada, where consumers with high disposable incomes spend on premium and luxury herbal skin care products.

Regional Market Analysis

APAC emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of herbal cosmetics market. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the growing concerns about personal hygiene and wellness and the increase in the number of beauty salons. China and Japan are the key markets for herbal cosmetics in APAC. Furthermore, various e-commerce vendors are offering discounts on the purchase of products, such as herbal cosmetics, in the region. Such offers are likely to increase online sales of herbal cosmetics during the forecast period.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The hair care market size has the potential to grow by USD 26.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Cosmetic Skin Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The cosmetic skin care market has the potential to grow by USD 50.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis are focused on emerging market trends and actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbal-cosmetics-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-24-84-billion-at-a-cagr-of-5-64--increasing-preference-for-online-shopping-will-be-a-key-trend--technavio-301478671.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • 10 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor who in 1970 founded Soros Fund Management, which is […]

  • InMode Ltd. (INMD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 10, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the InMode Ltd.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.