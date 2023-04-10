Herbal medicine market size to grow by USD 36,636.05 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the demand for natural healing - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal medicine market size is forecasted to increase by USD 36,636.05 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.96%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the immunity-boosting properties of herbal medicines, low side effects, and natural healing by using herbal remedies. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Medicine Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The herbal medicine market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Arkopharma Laboratories: The company offers herbal medicines such as Arkofluides Articulations BIO.

Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd.: The company offers herbal medicines such as Angong Niuhuang Wan.

Bio Botanica Inc.: The company offers herbal medicines such as organic wild cherry bark in glycerin.

Blackmores Ltd.: The company offers herbal medicines such as milk thistle and tranquil night.

Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

Dasherb Corp.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG

Emami Ltd.

Hamdard Laboratories

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd.

Ricola Group AG

Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Get a holistic overview of the market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (capsules and tablets, powders, extracts, syrups, and others), distribution channel (hospitals, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

By product, the market growth will be significant in the capsules and tablets segment during the forecast period. In this segment, tablets are inexpensive, safe, and effective oral medications. Caplets, which are elongated tablets, may be easier to swallow. Some have a notch in the middle to make it easier to separate the two halves of the tablet. The capsule shell breaks down in the gastrointestinal tract, and the active pharmaceutical ingredients are absorbed into the body, distributed, and processed in a manner similar to tablets taken. The above factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the hospital segment during the forecast period. The drugs found in hospital pharmacies include therapeutic and critical care drugs. These drugs are used in cardiology, neurology, urology, and pathogenic infections. A hospital pharmacy's primary business is the procurement, storage, and sale of medicines to patients within the hospital. Inpatient medications are administered to individuals during their treatment. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Asia will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. In Asia, the herbal medicine market has increased significantly in recent years due to various factors such as the increased consumer awareness of the side effects of symptomatic medications and the rise in awareness about the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of herbal products. This has increased the demand for Ayurvedic products such as extracts, dietary supplements, and personal care products in the region. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Natural healing by using herbal remedies

Immunity-boosting properties of herbal medicines

Low side effects

Herbal remedies are used in herbal medicine as an alternative medicine that contributes to natural healing. These remedies are used primarily for chronic illnesses, as opposed to life-threatening illnesses. However, when modern medicine proves ineffective in treating diseases such as advanced cancer or when new infections arise, the use of traditional medicines increases. This will drive the global herbal medicine market and also create opportunities for other vendors to enter the market. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Inclination toward herbal and natural products

Growing popularity of e-commerce channels

Proliferating demand for personalized herbal medicines

A large number of people nearing retirement age, and youth are inclined toward natural products such as herbal medicines and health supplements. This has influenced a shift in healthcare spending, with many older people opting for herbal medicines to stay active. Moreover, during the pandemic, lockdown restrictions prevented most people from attending fitness centers such as gyms and sports clubs. As a result, the demand for herbal medicines has increased. In addition, vendors actively promoted online sales, especially through e-commerce portals, offering discounts on prominent herbal medicines. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global herbal medicine market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Inadequate knowledge about the usage of herbal medicines

Difficulty determining inclusion of all plants or basic materials

Slow healing process

Over the last three decades, the use of herbal medicines has skyrocketed, with more than 80% of people worldwide relying on herbal medicines as part of their essential health care. Although therapies employing these compounds have demonstrated significant potential, many of them remain untested and their use is either poorly controlled or unchecked. As a result, there is insufficient understanding of their method of action, potential adverse responses, contraindications, and combinations with currently available conventional medications and functional foods. Safety remains a key concern with the use of herbal treatments, relevant regulatory bodies must implement adequate measures to protect public health by ensuring that all herbal medications are safe and of appropriate quality. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this Herbal Medicine Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the herbal medicine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the herbal medicine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the herbal medicine market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of herbal medicine market vendors

Related Reports:

The nuclear medicine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 8,057.89 million. The market is segmented by product (radiotherapeutics, equipment SPECT and PET), application (oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others.), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The regenerative medicines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% between 2021 and 2026. and the market size is expected to increase by USD 28.67 billion. The market is segmented by technology (cell and tissue-based and gene therapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Herbal Medicine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36,636.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arizona Natural Products, Arkopharma Laboratories, Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dasherb Corp., Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Emami Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd., Ricola Group AG, Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG, Sido Muncul, TSUMURA and Co., Weleda Group, and ZeinPharma Germany GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global herbal medicine market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Capsules and tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Extracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Syrups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hospitals and retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Arkopharma Laboratories

12.4 Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd.

12.5 Bio Botanica Inc.

12.6 Blackmores Ltd.

12.7 Dabur India Ltd.

12.8 Dasherb Corp.

12.9 Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG

12.10 Emami Ltd.

12.11 Hamdard Laboratories

12.12 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

12.13 Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

12.14 Ricola Group AG

12.15 Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG

12.16 Sido Muncul

12.17 Weleda Group

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Herbal Medicine Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbal-medicine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-36-636-05-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-demand-for-natural-healing---technavio-301791960.html

SOURCE Technavio