Herbal Medicine Market to Surpass USD 430 Billion by 2028; Demand for Natural & Organic Products to Support Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in herbal medicine market are KPC Products Inc. (California, U.S.), NEXIRA (Normandy, France), HISHIMO PHARMACEUTICALS (Rajasthan, India), Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG (Salzgitter, Germany), Sydler Group of Companies (India), 21ST Century HealthCare, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.), Zoic Pharmaceuticals (Punjab, India), Herbally Yours, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.), Pharma Nord B.V. (Vejle, Denmark), NATURLAND (Gräfelfing, Germany) and more players profiled

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Herbal Medicine Market size reached USD 185.86 billion in 2020. The market valuation is set to rise from USD 203.03 billion in 2021 to USD 430.05 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.32% during the projected period. The market growth and rising product demand are attributable to increasing health consciousness among consumers. Individuals are not only consuming healthier foods but also switching to cosmetics and personal care products with natural ingredients. These factors are responsible for the rise of herbal medicines worldwide. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled Herbal Medicine Market, 2021-2028."

The popularity of herbal products has exploded over the past decade. Evidently, about 10-50% of individuals in developed countries utilize herbal products. The main reason more people are inclining toward herbal alternatives is their better tolerance compared to synthetic drugs. Also, they are naturally sourced and are hence safer than synthetic products. Herbal medications are mainly used for common cold, cough, nervous health problems, urinary complaints, gastrointestinal issues, and painful conditions such as joint pain, rheumatic diseases, and stiffness. The rising occurrence of such health problems will certainly boost the product demand in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Herbal Medicine Market Report:

  • KPC Products Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • NEXIRA (Normandy, France)

  • HISHIMO PHARMACEUTICALS (Rajasthan, India)

  • Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG (Salzgitter, Germany)

  • Sydler Group of Companies (India)

  • 21ST Century HealthCare, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.)

  • Zoic Pharmaceuticals (Punjab, India)

  • Herbally Yours, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.)

  • Pharma Nord B.V. (Vejle, Denmark)

  • NATURLAND (Gräfelfing, Germany)

COVID-19 Impact:

Herbal Medicine Demand Surges due to Increasing Health Consciousness

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected healthcare and pharmaceutical supply chains significantly. Medicine shortage was experienced worldwide due to a significant spike in COVID-19-related hospital admissions. Additionally, R&D and drug manufacturing activities also experienced roadblocks during the pandemic.

However, herbal products experienced an upsurge as consumers became more conscious about their health and wellbeing. Increased focus on immunity has fueled the demand for various pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products with herbal ingredients. These factors have opened up new opportunities for market players during the pandemic period.

Segments:

Application, Form, and Region are studied for the Market

  • On the basis of application

  • food & beverages

  • pharmaceutical

  • nutraceutical

  • personal care

  • beauty products

Based on form

  • liquid & gel

  • powder

  • tablets

  • capsules

In terms geography

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Report Coverage

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

  • List of major industry players.

  • Key strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Emerging Demand for Natural Medicines and Cosmetics to Augment Growth

The Herbal Medicine Market growth is influenced by surge in product demand for medical purposes in developing countries. Herbal products are being widely used for almost all minor health complaints. Consumers are also shifting toward cosmetics and personal care products with natural and organic ingredients owing to greater safety. To capitalize on this trend, beauty and cosmetic brands are introducing newer product varieties with herbal ingredients. The aforementioned factors will drive the market demand significantly.

However, strict regulatory frameworks related to the import and use of herbal raw materials in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications could hamper the market development slightly.

Regional Insights:

Europe is expected to dominate the Herbal Medicine Market share over the projected period. Regional demand is largely influenced by the popularity of cosmetics and personal care products with natural and organic ingredients. Turmeric has emerged as a popular ingredient in the European health products market owing to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also gaining popularity as a spice in ethnic cuisine.

The market in North America is growing on account of growing consumer awareness toward the benefits of herbal products. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific will record strong growth led by rising disposable incomes and increased spending on healthier foods and natural cosmetics.

Industry Development:

March 2021 – Fitday, a supplement startup based in Hyderabad, India, announced plans to set up more than 50 brick-and-mortar stores across the country by 2023 with USD 8 million investment.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  1. Key Insights

  • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

  • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

  • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Global Herbal Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

    • By Application

      • Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

      • Food & Beverages

      • Personal Care & Beauty Products

    • By Form

      • Powder

      • Liquid & Gel

      • Tablets & Capsules

    • By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, and Functional Beverages), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Essential Oils Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


