Herbicide Safeners Market by Type, Crop, Herbicide Selectivity, Herbicide Application Stage & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Herbicide Safeners Market by Type (Benoxacor, Furilazole, Dichlormid, Isoxadifen), Crop (Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Sorghum, Barley, Rice), Herbicide Selectivity, Herbicide Application Stage (Post-emergence, Pre-emergence) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for herbicide safeners is estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027.
The human population is growing exponentially across the globe, and so is the demand for food. This has increased the pressure on land, which is a limited resource. As a result, the area harvested increases, leading to the rise in demand for agrochemicals such as pesticides that help improve crop yield, quality, and productivity by saving the main crop from harmful weeds, insects, and fungal spores. Herbicides, which help eradicate weeds and help increase crop productivity and yield per unit, are one of the most popular categories of pesticides in many countries.
However, the active ingredient present in herbicides can exert toxicity on the main crop along with the weeds. It can cause injury to the crop by damaging its shoots, flowers, foliage, and fruits. This can lead to reduced yield, poor quality of fruits, and can even cause plant death. The injured crop can further harm humans after consumption. Thus, safeners are added to herbicides to protect the main crops from herbicide injury. Adding safeners to herbicides improves the target selectivity between weed and crop species. Some herbicide safeners are only used with specific herbicidal active ingredients. Benoxacor is added as a safener to protect crops against damage caused by the herbicidal active ingredient, S-metolachlor.
The Benoxacor segment by type is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Herbicides safener market throughout the forecasted period
Benoxacor effectively protects almost all types of corn (sweet, silage, and field corn). It has low aqueous solubility, is very volatile, and has a significant potential for leaching into groundwater based on its chemical properties. It is moderately persistent in soil systems but not so much in water. It has low mammalian toxicity and a strong potential for bioaccumulation. It is moderately toxic to birds, honeybees, earthworms and most aquatic organisms Dichloroacetamide safeners, such as benoxacor and furilazole, are often used in chloroacetamide herbicide formulations.
The Post-emergence segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Herbicides safener market
Post-emergent herbicides are used to kill weeds after they have germinated. These specialized herbicides must be applied while the plant is actively growing rather than when it is just green. Post-emergent weed control destroys existing plants and must be used selectively since too much or too widespread a treatment will kill nearby desirable plants. Syngenta, Bayer, and Corteva Agriscience are the major producers of post-emergent herbicide and safener combinations.
The soybean sub-segment of the by crop segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Herbicides safener market over the forecast period
According to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released by the US Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), soybean production reached a new high of 4.44 billion bushels in 2021, up 5% from 2020. With record-high yields in 21 states, the average soybean yield is estimated to be 51.4 bushels per acre, 0.4 bushels higher than in 2020 and the second highest on record. Increased herbicide demand for soybean in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and South America has driven the demand for herbicide safeners for this crop.
The Selective herbicides, by herbicide selectivity is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Herbicides safener market
Herbicide safeners are a diverse group of chemical compounds. They're used in conjunction with pesticides to protect crops from damage. Chemical safeners are a practical, efficient, and simple method for improving herbicide selectivity. Herbicide safeners protect crops from herbicide damage by accelerating herbicide metabolism or inhibiting herbicide translocation within plants, allowing for greater selectivity between crop plants and herbicide-targeted weed species. Herbicide selectivity is based on the ability of the crop to detoxify the herbicide faster than the weed species.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Herbicide Safeners Market
4.2 South America: Herbicide Safeners Market, by Country & Type
4.3 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Herbicide Selectivity
4.4 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Crop & Region
4.5 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Instances of Herbicide-Induced Crop Damage
5.2.1.2 Higher Demand for Herbicides
5.2.1.3 Rise in the Production of Cereals & Grains in Developing Countries
5.2.1.4 Rise in Trend of Post-Emergence Application of Herbicide Safeners
5.2.1.5 Potential as Better Solutions to Combat Herbicide-Resistant Weeds
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Regulatory Ban on Herbicides
5.2.2.2 Issues Related to Herbicide Residue
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 New Registrations of Active Herbicidal Ingredients
5.2.3.2 Development of Safener Combinations for Biologically Derived Herbicides
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Technical Expertise, and Low Adoption Rate
5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding the Impact of Pesticides on Human Health and Environment
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Research & Development
6.2.2 Registration
6.2.3 Formulation/Manufacturing
6.2.4 Logistics & Distribution
6.2.5 Marketing & Sales
6.2.6 Post-Sale Services
6.3 Supply Chain
6.3.1 Herbicide Safeners Market: Ecosystem View
6.4 Pricing Analysis: Herbicide Safeners Market
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.5.1 Use of Nanotechnology to Assist Herbicide Safener and Foliar Fertilizer Adhesive
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.7 Ecosystem
6.7.1 Herbicide Safeners Market Ecosystem
6.7.1.1 Supply Side
6.7.1.1.1 Ingredient and Raw Material Providers
6.7.1.2 Demand Side
6.7.1.2.1 Regulatory Bodies & Certification Providers
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.8.1 Degree of Competition
6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.8.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.9 Trade Analysis
6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
6.13.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process
6.13.2 Buying Criteria
6.14 Case Study Analysis
6.14.1 Bayer Crop Science Avails Herbicides Safeners Products
6.14.1.1 Problem Statement
6.14.1.2 Solution Offered
6.14.1.3 Outcome
6.14.2 The Syngenta Herbicide Resistance Quick-Test (QT) Product
6.14.2.1 Problem Statement
6.14.2.2 Solution Offered
6.14.2.3 Outcome and Analysis
7 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Benoxacor
7.3 Furilazole
7.4 Dichlormid
7.5 Isoxadifen
7.6 Other Safeners
8 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Herbicide Application Stage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Post-Emergence
8.3 Pre-Emergence
9 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Crop
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Soybean
9.3 Wheat
9.4 Corn
9.5 Sorghum
9.6 Rice
9.7 Barley
9.8 Other Crops
10 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Herbicide Selectivity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Selective Herbicides
10.3 Non-Selective Herbicides
11 Herbicide Safeners Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
12.4 Key Player Strategies
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Product Footprint
12.7 Herbicide Safeners Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Progressive Companies
12.7.2 Starting Blocks
12.7.3 Responsive Companies
12.7.4 Dynamic Companies
12.8 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
12.8.1 Product Launches
12.8.2 Deals
12.8.3 Others
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Corteva Agriscience
13.1.2 Syngenta
13.1.3 Bayer AG
13.1.4 BASF
13.1.5 UPL
13.1.6 Nufarm Limited
13.1.7 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
13.1.8 Helm AG
13.1.9 Sipcam-Oxon Group
13.1.10 Rainbow Agro
13.1.11 Bharat Rasayan Limited
13.1.12 Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Limited
13.1.13 Helena Agri Enterprise
13.1.14 Tenkoz
13.1.15 Drexel Chemical Company
13.1.16 Winfield United
13.1.17 HPM
13.1.18 Shiva PharmaChem
13.1.19 Simson Pharma Limited
13.1.20 Matrix Ceramics and Chemicals
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Toronto Research Chemicals
13.2.2 Jigs Chemical
13.2.3 MedChemExpress
13.2.4 National Analytical Corporation
13.2.5 Merck (Sigma Aldrich)
14 Adjacent and Related Markets
15 Additional Customization
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1unrn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbicide-safeners-market-by-type-crop-herbicide-selectivity-herbicide-application-stage--region---global-forecast-to-2027-301571922.html
SOURCE Research and Markets