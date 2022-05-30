U.S. markets closed

Herbicides Safener Market worth $1.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Herbicides Safener Market by type (Benoxacor, Furilazole, Dichlormid, Isoxadifen), Crop (Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Sorghum, Barley, Rice), Herbicide Selectivity, Herbicide Application Stage (Post-emergence, Pre-emergence) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027. The growth of the herbicide safeners market is driven by the increased use of herbicides, especially in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and South America. Additionally, with the growing concerns of herbicide injury to target crops, safeners are used to reduce crop damage without limiting their activity on the targeted weed species.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206068217

The Isoxadifen segment by type is projected to achieve the Second highest CAGR growth in the Herbicides safeners market.

Isoxadifen-ethyl is an isoxazoline that is the ethyl ester of isoxadifen. It is utilized as an herbicide safener, particularly in combination with fenoxaprop-P-ethyl and iodosulfuron-methyl-sodium herbicides. Isoxadifen is an active ingredient for safeners used mostly in selective herbicides and extensively observed to be used for post-emergent application methods. It is mostly used to protect certain types of corn, such as field, sweet corn, and popcorn. This active ingredient is usually used at concentration limits of 3%–10% within the herbicide formulation.

By herbicide application stage, the Pre-emergence segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR growth in the Herbicides safener market.

Pre-emergence herbicides stay in the soil for a while as a residue, preventing weed growth. The herbicides can be selective or non-selective depending upon the spectrum of the active ingredient for the treatment of different kinds of weeds. Selective pre-emergent herbicides control specific types of weeds, whereas non-selective pre-emergent herbicides can kill the seeds of any plant, thus preventing the growth of vegetation.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Herbicides Safener Market"

262 – Tables
53 – Figures  
276 – Pages

The Corn segment by crop is projected to account for the Second largest market share in the Herbicides safener market over the forecast period.

Benoxacor, cyprosulfamide, and furilazole are the most common safeners used in herbicides applied over corn. BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Winfield Solutions, and Corteva Agriscience are some of the major manufacturers offering herbicide safeners premixed with herbicides. With the increasing use of herbicides, the demand for herbicide safeners is also expected to increase. Since the US and China are major countries producing corn, the demand for herbicides and herbicide safeners is expected to majorly materialize in these countries.

The Non selective herbicides is projected to observe the highest CAGR growth in the Herbicides safener market during the forecast period.

Non-selective herbicides are broad-spectrum herbicides used to eliminate almost all unwanted vegetation types. Non-selective herbicides are used to control weeds before crop planting. They are also used in orchards, vineyards, and plantations to get rid of undesired plants. Since the non-selective herbicides affect all types of crops, they can harm the main crop and their tolerance level to herbicides. Hence, safeners are added to non-selective herbicides to increase the tolerance levels of the main crops toward the harmful effect of chemicals.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206068217

Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the Highest CAGR growth in the Herbicides safener market.

According to the OECD-FAO agricultural outlook 2021-2030, Asia Pacific is the largest producer of agricultural commodities, and the total value of production is expected to expand by 20% by 2030 relative to the 2018-20 base level. Crop production is roughly 60% of the total agricultural production value and is projected to grow by 22% over ten years. Asia-Pacific is also a major exporting region. The largest exporting commodity is rice which is led mainly by developing countries, such as India, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar, where agriculture is growing exponentially. Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 45% of the global agricultural land in 2020, according to the FAO. Cultivation in this region is supported by average climatic conditions, which enable multiple crops growing sessions in a year. Land scarcity is a limitation in the region; however, productivity growth will be coupled with factors such as irrigation expansion, improved seed varieties, and an increase in the use of crop protection chemicals and pesticides.

Key Players:

The key players in this market include Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), and Syngenta (Switzerland). Some emerging players in the global market include Nufarm (Australia), ADAMA (Israel), Arysta LifeScience (US), Drexel Chemical Company (US), Winfield United (US), Sipcam-Oxon (Italy), Helm AG (Germany), Tenkoz (US), Rainbow Agro (China), and Helena Agri Enterprise (US). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

Herbicides Market by Type (Glyphosate, 2, 4-D, Diquat), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Action (Non-selective, Selective), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/herbicides-357.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/herbicide-safener-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/herbicide-safener.asp

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbicides-safener-market-worth-1-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301557222.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

