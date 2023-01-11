U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Herbs and Spices Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 243 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S is estimated to have a lucrative hold on the herbs and spices market at 16.6% of its total value according to FMI projections, fueled by an increasing population from Asia and Mexico bringing their unique flavors with them as they settle in North America

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The herbs and spices market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, according to FMI's analysis. The industry's value is anticipated to increase from US$ 171 Billion in 2023 to US$ 243 Billion by 2033 end.

Herbs and spices are traditionally incorporated into food and beverages to add fragrance, flavor, taste, and variety. They are also added to food products as additives or antibacterial condiments. Developers utilize herbs and spices to enhance the food quality and taste, along with increasing its shelf life.

Expanding curiosity for ethnic food products and customer willingness to explore different cuisines is leading to expanded item contributions. Increasing customer interest in high-quality food products, tastes, and an assortment of spices is projected to boost market expansion.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12536

The growing popularity of veganism is boosting the demand for a plant-based diet that utilizes herbs and spices. Additionally, the producers of herbs and spices have stepped into the digital realm, selling the condiments online for buyer convenience. However, the online market for herbs and spices is still in its emerging stage. This is because the majority of customers still prefer buying directly to be sure of the quality of herbs and spices they are purchasing.

Key Takeaways from the Herbs and Spices Market:

  • The China herbs and spices market is projected to lead the global market. By 2033, the market is forecast to generate the largest revenue of US$ 36.7 Bn, accelerating at a CAGR of 3%. Rising consumer expectations, along with the dramatic increase in manufacturing capabilities in China, are positively influencing the market growth.

  • South Korea is emerging as the fastest-growing economy in the global herbs and spices market. The country is projected to represent a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. An increasing number of consumers exploring global cuisines via countries' traditional sauces is expected to result in market expansion.

  • In Japan, herbs and spices are used to uplift the cooking. They are used as flavor enhancers to accentuate the other ingredients instead of modifying their natural flavors. The Japan herbs and spices market is projected to be valued at US$ 7 Bn by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6%.

  • Under the product type category, herbs are witnessing heightened demand, reflected in its CAGR of 3% for the forecast period. Health benefits associated with consuming and incorporating herb-enriched meals in the meal plan are projected to propel the demand for herbs.

  • Herbs and spices are observing increased inclusion in food. The growth in the food segment can be backed by the profuse consumption of food products the world over and the opening up of new food stores in its response. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the next decade.

Ask an Analyst https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12536

News Featuring Market Developments by Companies Providing Herbs and Spices:

In December 2020, McCormick & Company Inc. unveiled that it has acquired FONA International, LLC, which is a leading producer of clean and natural flavors. The latter caters to diversified consumer base from various application segments like beverage, food, and nutritional markets. The complete acquisition was worth US$ 710 million.

In May 2021, Olam Food Ingredients (“OFI”) revealed that it has acquired Olde Thompson, a leading US private label manufacturer of spices and seasonings. The acquisition was completed at Enterprise Value of US$ 950 million.

Herbs and Spices Market by Category

Product type:

  • Herbs

  • Spices

  • Paprila (Hot Pepper)

  • Cumin

End Use:

  • Food

    • Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

    • Bakery and Confectionery

      • Breads/Cakes

      • Biscuits

      • Snacks

      • Candies

      • Other Baked Goods

    • Dairy Products

      • Flavored Milk

      • Cheese/Cheese Products

      • Butter Ice Creams

      • Other Dairy Products

    • Snacks & Savory Products

    • Processed Food

    • Soups

    • Flavored/Infused Oils

    • Others

  • Beverage

  • Food Service

  • Retail

Form:

  • Powder & Granules

  • Flakes

  • Paste

  • Whole/Fresh

Sales channel:

  • Direct

  • Indirect

    • Store-based Retailing

    • Online Retail

Nature:

  • Organic

  • Vegan

  • Natural

  • Non-GMO

  • Conventional

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12536

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/herbs-and-spices-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

Wheatgrass Products Market Forecast: The U.S Wheatgrass Products Market is expected to reach US$ 52.2 Mn by 2031, likely to surge at a vigorous 6.3% CAGR during the assessment period

Demand for Microalgae in Fertilizers Sector Outlook: The demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector is forecast to grow at a steady pace, with its overall valuation surpassing US$ 9479 Thousand in 2021

Mannitol Market Share: The mannitol market is forecast to exhibit steady growth, with its overall valuation reaching US$ 390.9 Mn in 2021

Frozen Mackerel Market Sales: frozen mackerel market is set to expand at 5.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. COVID-19 spurred a surge in demand as consumers exhibited higher inclination for healthy eating

Citrus Fiber Market Demand: The citrus fiber market is anticipated to expand its boundaries at a steady CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


