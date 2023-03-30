Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Herc Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$559m ÷ (US$6.0b - US$604m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Herc Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Herc Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Herc Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Herc Holdings is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 64%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Herc Holdings has. Since the stock has returned a solid 77% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Herc Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Herc Holdings that you might be interested in.

