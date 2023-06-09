Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $14.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 11.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hercules Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $107.87 million, up 49.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $434.83 million, which would represent changes of +31.08% and +35.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% higher. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hercules Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.15.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

