Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hercules Site Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = UK£706k ÷ (UK£34m - UK£16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Hercules Site Services has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.2%.

View our latest analysis for Hercules Site Services

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hercules Site Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hercules Site Services here for free.

So How Is Hercules Site Services' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Hercules Site Services' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 41% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 47%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Hercules Site Services is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 11% over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Hercules Site Services does have some risks, we noticed 6 warning signs (and 4 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

While Hercules Site Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here