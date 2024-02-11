Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of £0.0112

Hercules Site Services Plc's (LON:HERC) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.0112 per share on 22nd of March. The dividend yield will be 4.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Hercules Site Services' stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

View our latest analysis for Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Hercules Site Services' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 55% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Hercules Site Services' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2022, the annual payment back then was £0.017, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0172. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 80% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Hercules Site Services (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Hercules Site Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

