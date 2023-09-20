Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hercules Site Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = UK£883k ÷ (UK£42m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Hercules Site Services has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hercules Site Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Hercules Site Services' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.7% from 47% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Hercules Site Services has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 44%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Hercules Site Services' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hercules Site Services. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 50% over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

