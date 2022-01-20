U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,551.36
    +18.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,187.16
    +158.51 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,407.16
    +66.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.06
    +9.28 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1610
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,940.95
    +1,058.39 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.69
    +25.43 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

HerdWhistle Technologies Launches Reg A+ Public Offering

·2 min read

The precision livestock monitoring company offering up to $20 million in common shares

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "HerdWhistle") announces it has successfully received qualification of its offering circular on Form 1-A with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to raise up to $20,000,000 USD, through a Tier 2 offering pursuant to Regulation A. The Company is now publicly offering its common shares at a price of $8 USD per share.

HerdWhistle is a precision livestock monitoring company working with cattle feedlots to improve operations and protect beef quality. Through HerdWhistle's proprietary RFID monitoring system (the "HerdWhistle System") the Company can monitor thousands of animals on a cattle feedlot simultaneously 24/7 for eating and drinking behaviors.

The HerdWhistle System launched in Canada in 2021, with national distribution through the United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Limited (UFA). HerdWhistle is currently in the process of setting up distribution in the United States. The Company's first installation was at VRP feedlots in Alberta, the largest feedlot operator in Canada.

"We spent two years developing the technology and now we're deploying in Canada and the United States," said President, Patrick Charest. "The Regulation A offering will hopefully provide us with the necessary capital to gain significant market share in the beef cattle industry." Learn more about HerdWhistle's opportunity here: http://www.herdwhistle.com

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.
HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. of Calgary is a precision livestock monitoring company working with cattle feedlots to improve operations and protect beef quality. The HerdWhistle System is a proprietary RFID technology that has been in development since 2019, and the Company is building distribution in the United States and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer
Investment in the company is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. This release contains forward looking statements, and such forward looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 and may include projections of revenues, income or loss, capital expenditures, business relationships, financings, proposed financings or investments by third parties, plans for future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions about future events and involve a number of risks and uncertainty.

SOURCE HerdWhistle

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c0299.html

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel microinverter maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), scoring a 5.1% gain as of 10:10 a.m. ET. This morning, you can't throw a rock on Wall Street without hitting one banker or another that is cutting price targets on renewable energy stocks.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Why Paysafe Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shareholders beat the market on Thursday morning as shares rose 12% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1.1% increase in the wider market. It helped that the broader market jumped, but Paysafe also benefited from improving sentiment from Wall Street pros. An analyst at the Wall Street firm Cowen upgraded the digital gambling and payments processing stock and issued an aggressive short-term outlook that sees the stock nearly doubling over the next year.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Peloton stock plunges below IPO price for first time in nearly two years after report of production halt

    Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. were cratering Thursday after a report indicated that the company temporarily planned to halt production of its connected exercise equipment to help curb costs in a period of slowing demand.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed Today

    A Bank of America analyst cut his price target on the stock in half on Wednesday, but hope springs eternal.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • Ford stock dips, Luminar stock pops on Mercedes-Benz self-driving deal, Signet Jewelers shares rise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock's dip, Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Luminar for self-driving technology, and Signet Jewelers shares rising.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novocure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) are jumping 12.9% higher as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday. The solid gain came after investment firm Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy recommendation. Truist kept its 12-month price target for the stock at $125, which represents upside potential of more than 70%.

  • Goldman Sachs Says There’s Room for Over 40% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    The US stock market is starting to strike some observers as overvalued. For the past three years, it has brought in double-digit returns, and the sustained bullish run has prompted some use of the ‘b’ word, bubble. But a new report from Goldman Sachs, analyzing the situation, suggests that investors should stay the course with US stocks. Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, the firm’s CIO for Consumer and Wealth Management, acknowledges that valuations are high, perhaps even echoing the burst of the doc.co