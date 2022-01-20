HerdWhistle Technologies Launches Reg A+ Public Offering

The precision livestock monitoring company offering up to $20 million in common shares

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "HerdWhistle") announces it has successfully received qualification of its offering circular on Form 1-A with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to raise up to $20,000,000 USD, through a Tier 2 offering pursuant to Regulation A. The Company is now publicly offering its common shares at a price of $8 USD per share.

HerdWhistle is a precision livestock monitoring company working with cattle feedlots to improve operations and protect beef quality. Through HerdWhistle's proprietary RFID monitoring system (the "HerdWhistle System") the Company can monitor thousands of animals on a cattle feedlot simultaneously 24/7 for eating and drinking behaviors.

The HerdWhistle System launched in Canada in 2021, with national distribution through the United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Limited (UFA). HerdWhistle is currently in the process of setting up distribution in the United States. The Company's first installation was at VRP feedlots in Alberta, the largest feedlot operator in Canada.

"We spent two years developing the technology and now we're deploying in Canada and the United States," said President, Patrick Charest. "The Regulation A offering will hopefully provide us with the necessary capital to gain significant market share in the beef cattle industry." Learn more about HerdWhistle's opportunity here: http://www.herdwhistle.com

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. of Calgary is a precision livestock monitoring company working with cattle feedlots to improve operations and protect beef quality. The HerdWhistle System is a proprietary RFID technology that has been in development since 2019, and the Company is building distribution in the United States and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer

Investment in the company is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. This release contains forward looking statements, and such forward looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 and may include projections of revenues, income or loss, capital expenditures, business relationships, financings, proposed financings or investments by third parties, plans for future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions about future events and involve a number of risks and uncertainty.

