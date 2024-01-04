Here are the 13 EVs and plug-in hybrids eligible for federal tax credits

As of the start of the year, the implementation of new rules by the Department of Energy (DOE) means only 13 vehicles qualify for federal tax credits for electric vehicles made in North America. Prior to the new rules going into effect, there were 21 models that qualified for federal tax credits, though that list had been shrinking and expanding throughout the year.

The most recent changes are due to federal rules governing EV tax credits that limit those credits for vehicles with battery components coming from countries like China. This means vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 RWD (rear wheel drive), Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID. 4 among others are no longer eligible for tax credits.

With that being said, here are the vehicles that are still eligible for federal tax credits, assuming income level requirements have been met.

Plug-in hybrids and tax credits

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 13: Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon Plug-in Hybrid off road vehicle at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images) (Sjoerd van der Wal via Getty Images)

A few plug-in hybrids EVs (PHEVs) maintain their tax credit status. This is controversial as critics argue plug-in hybrids, which typically have limited EV-only range due to smaller batteries — are not true zero-emission vehicles because a gas-powered engine is part of the powertrain as well.

Nonetheless, the old stalwart of minivans, the Chrysler Pacifica in PHEV trim, qualifies for the full EV tax credit of $7,500, and is the only PHEV to qualify for the full amount.

The Ford Escape PHEV, Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe, Wrangler PHEV 4xe, and Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring PHEV qualify for half the federal tax credit, or $3,500. Note that the two Jeep PHEVs are the best selling plug-in hybrids in America.

Full EVs and the impact of the federal tax credit

Ostensibly the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) federal EV credit was meant to not only boost sales of EVs, but also those of EVs built in North America using primarily battery components and materials from domestic or friendly sources. Since full EVs use anywhere from 4 to 5 times the amount of battery cells and materials that plug-in hybrids use, the federal tax credit for EVs is of utmost importance to attain both those ends.

Automakers like Ford, GM, Nissan, and even Tesla as mentioned above, have lost EV tax credits for their EVs.

Ford lost its $3,500 tax credit for its Mustang Mach-E SUV and E-transit vans, though still retains full tax credits for its F-150 Lighting EV pickup. GM lost tax credits for its Chevy Blazer EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, upcoming Equinox EV, and Silverado EV, but retained them for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. GM said Wednesday however that it would be offering $7,500 incentives for those cars to boost sales while the EVs are ineligible for the tax credit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center on November 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. This year’s edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show includes a range of new SUV models. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images) (Josh Lefkowitz via Getty Images)

Rivian, which earlier this week topped its 2023 production forecast with 57K vehicles produced, retains half credits of $3,500 for its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Rivian’s vehicles start at $73K and $78K respectively, just under the $80,000 MSRP limit.

Which brings us to Tesla, which lost eligibility for its Model 3 RWD base sedan, and Model 3 long range (AWD). According to the fueleconomy.gov website, Tesla’s Model 3 Performance edition still qualifies for the full EV tax credit. Tesla’s higher-end Model X Long Range SUV, as well as three variants of the Model Y SUV (RWD, AWD, and Performance) also qualify for the full-tax credit. Tesla’s Model S sedan did not qualify before, or after due to the fact that it cost above $55K.

The Cybertruck is an interesting omission, because it uses batteries built at Giga Austin which likely make it eligible for the tax credit, and there are trim levels of the Cybertruck that fall under the MSRP limits. Tesla did say on its website that the Cybertruck is “likely to qualify for the federal tax credit later in 2024."

So the initial list of 13 eligible vehicles may expand to 14, or more, as other automakers like GM and Ford work to source more battery components from the US and its trade partners.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

