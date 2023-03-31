Here are the four easy ways to pay your tax bill to Uncle Sam

Paying taxes is like eating vegetables you despised since childhood. Well, except more painful.

Luckily, there are ways to make the payment process more manageable, some could even come with potential benefits - like paying with credit cards for reward points. Here are four ways to make your tax payments to the IRS. And, of course, be sure to take action before the tax deadline to avoid any penalties and interest.

Transferring money directly from your bank account: You can access the electronic process through your e-file software (the electronic fund withdrawal) or through the 'Direct Pay' function on the IRS portal. In general, the date you submit the payment request is considered the date you paid your taxes. But the actual fund withdrawal can take up to two business days to process.

For payments made through your tax software, you can file and submit tax payments and choose the bank account for the debit.

The IRS Direct Pay portal will guide you through a five-steps process to pay for taxes if you choose this option. Be sure to keep prior year return(s) and social security numbers handy as the IRS uses them to verify your identity.

Remember to save the confirmation number for each payment you make as a reference, regardless of which electronic payment method you choose.

Credit/debit cards: You can use your cards to make tax payments online, by mobile device, or over the telephone. Only IRS-approved third-party vendors can facilitate this payment option— but there’s a convenience fee associated with such services. Accepted payment methods differ between the three providers, but they all accept Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Paypal, and Click to Pay.

The three companies that the agency works with - payUSAtax, Pay1040, and ACI Payments - charge a flat fee between $2.20 to $2.50 for consumer debit cards and a percentage charge for credit cards ranging between 1.85% and 1.98%. Make sure to check the fees, because paying with a credit card on a $5,000 tax bill, for instance, can cost you up to $99.

Mailing a check or money order: The IRS suggests considering alternative electronic payment methods that are safer, quicker, and easier. But if you choose the old way? Write a check in the amount of your tax liability and mail it in an envelope with the form voucher corresponding to the tax return—such as the 1040-V, the voucher form for individual tax returns. Fill out your name, social security number, address, and the tax balance due on the vouchers for accurate processing. The balance shown on the voucher should also agree with the enclosed check or money order.

The IRS has some administrative guidelines for sending a check, including making the payment to the "United States Treasury." (And do not staple the checks to the voucher!) Make sure to check the rules for an efficient submission.

Finally, you should confirm where to mail your checks and vouchers. Each state and type of payment have designated IRS offices. Payment vouchers usually include the IRS offices' addresses in their instructions, but you can also check the IRS website for this information.

Pro tip: mail the payments with certified tracking numbers for your piece of mind— and a paper record.

Cash: You can only pay in-person, according to the IRS website, at any of the nation's 7,000 participating retail partners.

But before you head out with some cash, you'd need to register your payment information on either ACI Payments ($1.50 service fee per payment), or Pay1040.com ($2.50 service fee per payment). Once registered, the processor will email you a barcode that you can take to a vendor and make the payment in person.

Participating stores include Dollar General, CVS pharmacy, Walgreens, and 7-Elevens (complete list here). You can also check this map for participating locations.

Rebecca is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

