Here's how to get 2 months of Showtime, Starz, Lifetime and more for $2 for Prime Day 2021

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can take your pick of Prime Video add-on channels for only $.99 for two months.

Amazon Prime members already know that Prime Video has some amazing original series, from The Boys to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Sometimes, that great show you want to watch is only available through one of Amazon's add-on channels, however, such as Starz or Showtime. If you've ever clicked a title only to find you're not signed up, we have good news: Through the end of Prime Day 2021 (Tuesday, June 22), Amazon is cutting the price of select Prime Video add-on channels to just $0.99 for the first two months!

That means that Prime members will be able to sign up for premium channels, including favorites such as Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+, AMC+, Epix, BET+, Noggin, allblk, PBS Masterpiece, UP Faith & Family, Acorn TV, Lifetime Movie Club, PBS Kids, PBS Documentaries, Pantaya, Motortrend and Moviesphere.

With regular prices for these channels ranging between $3.99 per month (Lifetime Movie Club and PBS Documentaries) and $10.99 per month for Showtime, the two-month savings runs anywhere from $6 to $20. The best part? You can cancel at any time to avoid being charged the full price of these channels after the two months has passed.

Get two months of Paramount+ in this early Prime Day deal for just $1.98—a savings of $18.

With the Starz add-on, normally $17.98 for two months and now available for $1.98, you'll not only get access to hot TV series, like Outlander and American Gods, you'll also be privy to action-packed movies, such as Vin Diesel's Bloodshot and Bad Boys For Life.

For the same $1.98, you can also grab a two-month subscription to Showtime, down from its original price of $21.98 for two months. That represents the biggest savings of all the Amazon Prime Video add-on channel deals, and you'll be paying just $2 for access to shows like The Chi, Billions and Shameless for what equates to a $20 discount—not too shabby!

From mysteries to niche content and new blockbusters to old classics, there's no shortage of choices—and with all of them at just $0.99 right now, it's the perfect time to try them out.

