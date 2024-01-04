Here's when 7 Brew officially opens in Columbia, and where a second location could build

7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee will officially open its Columbia location Monday on Nifong Boulevard.

Choice is increasing in Columbia for community members looking for their morning buzz, mid-afternoon pick-me-up or even a late night cuppa joe.

7 Brew, the Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee stand, officially opens 5:30 a.m. Monday at 200 E. Nifong Blvd, where Lutz's Barbecue once was. It is the first location in Columbia. A second location on Providence Road could come by the end of the year or in early 2025. Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the Providence Road proposal this week.

This is the 17th location in Missouri and 22nd location owned by franchisee Brandon Sebald, who also has locations elsewhere in Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. 7 Brew locations are in more than half of U.S. states.

“We are excited to make our grand entrance into Columbia and show Mizzou fans, college students and members of the Columbia community what we’re passionate about with every drink served.” Sebald said. “Not only do we look forward to fueling this community, we are eager to get involved and give back while pouring into our Brew Crew.”

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1mUsMPMLrI/

To get ready for the grand opening, 7 Brew is holding soft opening events starting Friday, giving Columbia residents a chance to "taste the revolution."

One small drink of choice will be available free to customers 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and 2-5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Once officially open, store hours are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The only other Columbia coffee shops that remain open as late are the downtown Lakota Coffee and south location of The Grind on John Garry Drive.

The first customer in Lane 1 of the drive-thru on opening day will win one free 7 Brew drink of choice per week for a year. A ribbon-cutting is planned for 8 a.m. Monday, along with a check presentation for Children's Miracle Network.

Customers also will get a chance to receive a T-shirt with purchase of a large drink on the Jan. 13 "Swag Day" during normal business hours.

Story continues

7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee opens Monday on Nifong Boulevard. Soft opening events where customers can get a free small coffee drink will happen Friday through Sunday.

What is 7 Brew Coffee?

According to the 7 Brew Coffee website, it all started in February 2017 with a store in Rogers, Arkansas. It also states that 7 Brew Coffee is a "revolution that treats people like people — that makes them feel warmed, loved, and important, all before they take a sip of the best drink in town."

The menu features its seven original coffee drinks, along with other coffee shop classics, teas, a blended energy drink, smoothies, shakes and sparkling water infusions. The seven original drinks can come hot, iced or as a blended chiller. Coffee shop classics and teas can come hot or iced. There are various syrups for all beverages and milk alternatives of oat, almond or coconut for drink customization. Other customizations, including extra espresso or sweetness levels are possible as well. All told, there are upward of 20,000 drink combinations, 7 Brew said in a news release.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CzkEwDDNqnH/

Why is it called 7 Brew Coffee?

The name 7 Brew Coffee is derived from the Bible. Biblically, the number 7 indicates completion or perfection, according to an Arkansas Democrat Gazette story. It also refers to its seven original drinks.

Every 7 Brew Coffee store is a double drive-thru. The coffee served by 7 Brew Coffee comes from a blend of beans sourced from Ethiopia, Columbia and Brazil, said 7 Brew president and co-owner Ron Crume in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reporting.

More: From Hawaiian grills to late-night fare, these Columbia restaurants opened in 2023

Ann Albers of Florida Today, a USA Today Network newspaper, contributed to this report. The Columbia Daily Tribune is part of the USA Today Network.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia's first 7 Brew location is opening, and a second is planned