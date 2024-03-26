Here's What To Make Of Aalberts' (AMS:AALB) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Aalberts' (AMS:AALB) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Aalberts:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €463m ÷ (€4.1b - €895m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Aalberts has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Aalberts' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Aalberts for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 38% more capital into its operations. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Aalberts has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Aalberts' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Aalberts has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Aalberts and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

