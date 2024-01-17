Here's What To Make Of AF Global's (SGX:L38) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AF Global (SGX:L38) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AF Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0057 = S$1.7m ÷ (S$314m - S$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, AF Global has an ROCE of 0.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.9%.

SGX:L38 Return on Capital Employed January 17th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for AF Global's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how AF Global has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, AF Global's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 37% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 0.6%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

The Bottom Line On AF Global's ROCE

In summary, AF Global isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing AF Global, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

