Here's What We Like About American National Bankshares' (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase American National Bankshares' shares before the 1st of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, American National Bankshares has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of $28.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. American National Bankshares paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, American National Bankshares's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, American National Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because American National Bankshares is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is American National Bankshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating American National Bankshares more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American National Bankshares is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with American National Bankshares and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

