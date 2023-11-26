Here's What We Like About Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMWAY) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.38 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 6.8% on the current share price of MYR5.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

