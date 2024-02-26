Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) After Its Full-Year Results

29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues of AU$450m beat expectations by a respectable 4.3%, although statutory losses per share increased. 29Metals lost AU$0.77, which was 49% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering 29Metals are now predicting revenues of AU$615.1m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 37% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 83% to AU$0.11. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of AU$611.5m and AU$0.041 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a sizeable expansion in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of AU$0.53, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic 29Metals analyst has a price target of AU$0.70 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$0.35. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that 29Metals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 37% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 0.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect 29Metals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

