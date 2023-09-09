Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Ashmore Group Plc (LON:ASHM) After Its Full-Year Results

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Ashmore Group Plc (LON:ASHM), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its yearly results last week. Ashmore Group missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of UK£191m and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.12, falling short by 2.8% and 4.6% respectively. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from nine analysts covering Ashmore Group is for revenues of UK£177.5m in 2024. This implies a discernible 7.1% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be UK£0.13, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£176.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.13 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at UK£2.12, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Ashmore Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£2.85 and the most bearish at UK£1.60 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would also point out that the forecast 7.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 6.6% annually over the past five years By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.2% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Ashmore Group is expected to see its revenue affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Ashmore Group's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

