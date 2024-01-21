Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) After Its Yearly Results

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.0% to US$48.72 in the week after its latest full-year results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$610m, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at US$5.33 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Banner's six analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$616.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 12% to US$4.72 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$631.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.02 in 2024. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$55.17, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Banner's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Banner, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$62.00 and the most bearish at US$51.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Banner's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 4.9% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Banner is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Banner going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Banner (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

