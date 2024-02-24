Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) After Its Full-Year Results

The yearly results for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Hershey reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$11b and statutory earnings per share of US$9.06, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Hershey's 23 analysts is for revenues of US$11.5b in 2024. This would reflect a reasonable 3.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 4.8% to US$9.57. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.62 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$212, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Hershey, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$238 and the most bearish at US$183 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Hershey's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 8.4% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 2.5% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Hershey's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$212, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

