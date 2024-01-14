Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For About You Holding SE (FRA:YOU) After Its Third-Quarter Results

It's been a pretty great week for About You Holding SE (FRA:YOU) shareholders, with its shares surging 10% to €4.44 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of €552m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with About You Holding losing €0.06 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from About You Holding's ten analysts is for revenues of €2.11b in 2025. This would reflect a decent 10% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 62% to €0.31. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €2.14b and €0.31 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €5.81, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on About You Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €7.50 and the most bearish at €4.10 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that About You Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 15% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.1% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that About You Holding is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €5.81, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on About You Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for About You Holding going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with About You Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

