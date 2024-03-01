Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) After Its Full-Year Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.4% to US$147 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.3b and statutory earnings per share of US$4.75 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Inter Parfums is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Inter Parfums from five analysts is for revenues of US$1.46b in 2024. If met, it would imply a notable 11% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 8.4% to US$5.17. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.15 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$171, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Inter Parfums at US$192 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$140. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Inter Parfums' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Inter Parfums' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Inter Parfums going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Inter Parfums , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

