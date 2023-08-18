Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) After Its Yearly Results

It's been a pretty great week for MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to AU$3.25 in the week since its latest full-year results. Revenues of AU$805m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at AU$0.20, missing estimates by 2.4%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from MAAS Group Holdings' six analysts is for revenues of AU$979.0m in 2024. This reflects a major 22% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 35% to AU$0.27. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$942.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.31 in 2024. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a substantial drop in EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

There's been no major changes to the price target of AU$3.48, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast revenue and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic MAAS Group Holdings analyst has a price target of AU$3.95 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$2.90. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MAAS Group Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 22% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 43% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while MAAS Group Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for MAAS Group Holdings. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$3.48, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for MAAS Group Holdings going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for MAAS Group Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

