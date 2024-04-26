Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) After Its First-Quarter Results

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.3% to US$1,054 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$4.0b and statutory earnings per share of US$9.20. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for O'Reilly Automotive from 26 analysts is for revenues of US$16.9b in 2024. If met, it would imply a reasonable 5.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.2% to US$42.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$16.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$42.41 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$1,144, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic O'Reilly Automotive analyst has a price target of US$1,275 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$780. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that O'Reilly Automotive's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 7.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.9% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that O'Reilly Automotive is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

