Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) After Its Full-Year Results

As you might know, Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) recently reported its yearly numbers. Peter Warren Automotive Holdings beat revenue expectations by 3.9%, at AU$2.1b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at AU$0.33, some 3.8% short of analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' nine analysts is for revenues of AU$2.34b in 2024. This reflects a meaningful 13% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 9.7% to AU$0.30 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$2.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.30 in 2024. It seems sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of AU$3.37, implying that the uplift in revenue is not expected to greatly contribute to Peter Warren Automotive Holdings's valuation in the near term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Peter Warren Automotive Holdings analyst has a price target of AU$3.69 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$3.04. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Peter Warren Automotive Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Peter Warren Automotive Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Peter Warren Automotive Holdings analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Peter Warren Automotive Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

