Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) After Its Yearly Results

It's been a good week for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 3.8% to US$146. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$147b and statutory earnings per share of US$15.48 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Phillips 66 is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the consensus from Phillips 66's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$136.5b in 2024, which would reflect a discernible 7.4% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 19% to US$13.16 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$136.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.66 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$145, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Phillips 66, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$166 and the most bearish at US$119 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Phillips 66 shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Phillips 66's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 7.4% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 12% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.05% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Phillips 66 is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Phillips 66's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Phillips 66's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Phillips 66 going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Phillips 66 (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

