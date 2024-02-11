Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) After Its Annual Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.5% to US$27.50 in the past week. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$3.77 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$1.2b came in 2.1% ahead of analyst predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Radian Group after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Radian Group provided consensus estimates of US$1.20b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a discernible 3.4% decline over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 13% to US$3.43 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.47 in 2024. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$31.33even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Radian Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$36.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling until the end of 2024, roughly in line with the historical decline of 3.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.7% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Radian Group is expected to see its revenue affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

