Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Sempra (NYSE:SRE) After Its Full-Year Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.9% to hit US$17b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$4.79, some 4.0% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 14 analysts covering Sempra is for revenues of US$15.9b in 2024. This implies a small 4.9% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$4.80, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$16.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.80 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$82.35. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Sempra, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$94.00 and the most bearish at US$74.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 4.9% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 11% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Sempra is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sempra going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Sempra that you need to take into consideration.

