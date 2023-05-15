Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) After Its First-Quarter Results

Last week, you might have seen that Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.9% to US$6.93 in the past week. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 2.1% short of analyst estimates at US$255m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.08, 56% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Soho House & Co's seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.18b in 2023, which would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 53% to US$0.43. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.18b and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2023. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$8.25, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Soho House & Co, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Soho House & Co's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 19% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 53% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Soho House & Co's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

