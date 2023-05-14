Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) After Its First-Quarter Results

Last week, you might have seen that Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.4% to €47.24 in the past week. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at €410m, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ströer SE KGaA's eleven analysts is for revenues of €1.87b in 2023, which would reflect an okay 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €1.87b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.38 in 2023. So we can see that while the consensus made no real change to its revenue estimates, it also no longer provides an earnings per share estimate, suggesting that revenues are what the market is focusing on after the latest results.

We'd also point out that thatthe analysts have made no major changes to their price target of €57.02. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ströer SE KGaA at €72.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €42.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ströer SE KGaA's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.4% annually. Ströer SE KGaA is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €57.02, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

