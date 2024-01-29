Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) After Its Full-Year Results

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$79b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$6.93, missing estimates by 3.5%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

See our latest analysis for T-Mobile US

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for T-Mobile US from 25 analysts is for revenues of US$80.8b in 2024. If met, it would imply a reasonable 2.8% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 29% to US$8.98. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$80.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.86 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$185, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic T-Mobile US analyst has a price target of US$235 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$130. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that T-Mobile US' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 14% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like T-Mobile US is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for T-Mobile US. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for T-Mobile US going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for T-Mobile US that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.