Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) After Its Full-Year Results

Shareholders of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to US$98.78 following its latest annual results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$4.6b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Toro surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.13 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Toro

Following the latest results, Toro's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.69b in 2024. This would be a modest 2.9% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 37% to US$4.34. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.69b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.37 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$102, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Toro, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$111 and the most bearish at US$93.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Toro's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Toro is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$102, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Toro. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Toro going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Toro that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.